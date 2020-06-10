Bloomington-Normal chiefs, social service leaders look at what 'defunding' police would mean

BLOOMINGTON — Across America people are rallying behind a cry for governments to defund the police.
But what does that mean?
The phrase has garnered mixed reactions from law enforcement agencies, social services and civil rights organizations. A Bloomington City Council member had to explain Monday night a hashtag she used — "abolish the police" — meant to show that what people are protesting for is reallocation of resources and funding.
"The police are overextended," said Ky Ajayi, member of the local Black Lives Matter chapter. "They're dealing with social problems that they are, for the most part, untrained to handle.
"The idea is to redistribute some of the spending to the police departments to social service agencies that can address those issues."
For three weeks people have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests and rallies, happening nationwide and globally, have brought a new discussion to the forefront of the conversation: reforming American law enforcement.
Two campaigns are spearheading the movement, Campaign Zero and #8toAbolish, and both are centered on strategic plans for addressing and ending police brutality and violence against African Americans.
In both campaigns, defunding the police has been a central idea.
"People hear the phrase 'defund police, abolish police,' and they get really scared," explained Robert Garcia, member of the local BLM and NAACP chapters. "At the end of the day it's about the policy changes and making sure that we're protecting our community and making sure that (police brutality) never, ever happens here."
The crux of the concept is to reevaluate and redistribute funding that typically goes toward law enforcement and funnel it toward other social services and organizations that are better equipped to respond to mental health crises and homelessness.
Police are no longer just focused on preventing and solving crime. They are also handling calls about homelessness, mental health and drug rehabilitation.
"They've been pushed into that role, and it's not fair to them and it's not fair to the citizens," said Ajayi. "If the suggestion is to remove extraneous work from the police department and put it in the hands of those most qualified to do that work, why should there be any objection from the police department?"
Even in McLean County, where there are plenty of social service organizations, there are things that fall between the cracks and are placed upon officers' shoulders.
"Over the years, police have had to take on different roles that they didn't have to," said Mark Kotte, who was speaking from his experience as a retired lieutenant from the Normal Police Department and not in his role with Mid Central Community Action in Bloomington.
"Even with me, I was involved in criminal justice for 36 years and over those years the police were called upon to do things they were never intended to do."
Both BLM and NAACP are drafting strategic plans for addressing police brutality that they intend to unveil soon.
"We know that we are at a time now where we've got to make some changes because of what has been identified, what is clearly, in American's eyes, that that there is racism, systemic racism," said Linda Foster, president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
"When we talk about reform, we're talking about building back trust. We're talking about a system that is all-inclusive for every citizen," she said.
Twin City police chiefs have balked at the idea of defunding police departments, saying that it would be a disservice to the community. But they are open to keeping an open line of communication and dialogue.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner further said that local police are doing more today than ever. Two examples he gave were crisis intervention training to de-escalate situations, including when mental illness is involved, as well as training on use of Narcan, the nasal spray for emergency treatment of opioid overdoses.
“Twenty-nine years ago, when I started in the profession, we would never have done those things,” Bleichner said. “Law enforcement has stepped up. …Defunding would do a disservice to what we’re trying to accomplish in our community.”
Other law enforcement leaders took a harder stance on the issue.
Sheriff Jon Sandage said that McLean County in particular has already done a good job of allocating money for social programs for mental health, which often work with police for certain cases.
"I think it's a terrible idea," said Sandage. "I don't deny that more money needs to go to other programs, but taking the money from police is not the answer."
Some McLean County social services programs rely on keeping a good working relationship with police in order to provide assistance. Karen Zangerle, PATH executive director, said she could not imagine doing her job without working with the police.
"I know that they're talking to putting money, redirecting it to health and human services, but I don't feel like health and human service organizations are prepared for that level of responsibility," she said. "I believe the police play a very important role that's structured and part of the fabric of America.
"We have some serious problems, but to defund the police departments is throwing out the baby with the bath water."
Zangerle added that there is a crisis team of professionals who already respond to mental health crises, but they will not respond to certain situations without police presence.
While there is a push for immediate action, Bob Bradley, retired Illinois State University professor of political science, said there needs to be time to formulate a response to address the problem, and there needs to be action to address other areas of racial disparity such as housing, employment, health care and education.
"This is just one part of the race relation problem in this country," he said. "Right now we're laser focused on police brutality in regard to African Americans, but that's just a part of the problem. If that's all we're going to address, the race will continue to be a problem."
