Bloomington-Normal chiefs, social service leaders look at what 'defunding' police would mean

Even in McLean County, where there are plenty of social service organizations, there are things that fall between the cracks and are placed upon officers' shoulders.

"Over the years, police have had to take on different roles that they didn't have to," said Mark Kotte, who was speaking from his experience as a retired lieutenant from the Normal Police Department and not in his role with Mid Central Community Action in Bloomington.

"Even with me, I was involved in criminal justice for 36 years and over those years the police were called upon to do things they were never intended to do."

Both BLM and NAACP are drafting strategic plans for addressing police brutality that they intend to unveil soon.

"We know that we are at a time now where we've got to make some changes because of what has been identified, what is clearly, in American's eyes, that that there is racism, systemic racism," said Linda Foster, president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

"When we talk about reform, we're talking about building back trust. We're talking about a system that is all-inclusive for every citizen," she said.