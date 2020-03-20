Bloomington, Normal councils to vote Monday on emergency powers

Grossinger Motors Arena and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts already were closed.

If passed, the emergency ordinance would allow the mayor to cancel meetings of any board or commission to which he appoints members. The chair of any of those public bodies also would be allowed to cancel their meetings.

The city manager could execute any intergovernmental agreements that address the response and needs associated with the local disaster declaration.

The mayor, by written concurrence of both the city manager and mayor pro tem, could issue orders which shall have the force of the law, as provided by the city code.

Meanwhile, the city manager, upon approval of the mayor and mayor pro tem, could address any contract, permitting or licensing issues, including the suspension of any those items if the city manager deems it is in the best interest of the city.

Those orders would be effective immediately, but could be revoked by a majority of the council at a subsequent council meeting.

While Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday plans to have Illinoisans shelter in place and further restrict public gatherings, the city has made no decision on whether to limit the number of people who can attended Monday's council meeting.