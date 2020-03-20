Bloomington, Normal councils to vote Monday on emergency powers

BLOOMINGTON — As the the number of confirmed McLean County COVID-19 cases rose to four on Friday, the Bloomington and Normal city councils are preparing to provide their top officials with more authority to act more quickly in response to the novel strain of the coronavirus.
The municipalities are expected to adopt emergency ordinances that vary somewhat on the scope of that emergency authority. The Bloomington City Council will vote on its measure during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and Normal's council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. in Uptown Station.
Normal's emergency declaration ordinance spells out emergency discretionary decision-making authority allowing Mayor Chris Koos and City Manager Pam Reece to make decisions outside the typical scope of the personnel code, procurement policy and other matters, as needed.
In Bloomington, Mayor Tari Renner, Mayor Pro Tem Mboka Mwilambwe, City Manager Tim Gleason and Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus will be involved in making such decisions.
"It makes it less autocratic ... it's not as unilateral, so people don't get the wrong idea," said Renner on Friday. "We want people to understand that it is not a single person making decisions. It is a team effort.
"We also want to set a precedent that if something happens in the future it is best that we, the two top elected officials and the two top appointed officials, handle whatever is necessary," added the mayor.
The mayor and council "felt strongly that there be additional checks and balances in time of emergency like this, that it's important to have as many eyes on a decision as we possibly can," added Gleason. "That's why there will be consultation between the mayor, mayor pro tem and I before decisions are made. I think it's a smart move."
For example, the city manager could make any emergency purchases that are necessary and adjust any personnel policies related to leave time to ensure there is sufficient staffing during the emergency, including entering into temporary agreements with unions representing city employees.
The city manager could close city facilities to ensure the health and safety of the public and employees. Through an executive order Gleason issued Tuesday, he has already closed City Hall, the city's portion of the Government Center, the city's administrative court at City Hall and Miller Park Zoo.
Grossinger Motors Arena and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts already were closed.
If passed, the emergency ordinance would allow the mayor to cancel meetings of any board or commission to which he appoints members. The chair of any of those public bodies also would be allowed to cancel their meetings.
The city manager could execute any intergovernmental agreements that address the response and needs associated with the local disaster declaration.
The mayor, by written concurrence of both the city manager and mayor pro tem, could issue orders which shall have the force of the law, as provided by the city code.
Meanwhile, the city manager, upon approval of the mayor and mayor pro tem, could address any contract, permitting or licensing issues, including the suspension of any those items if the city manager deems it is in the best interest of the city.
Those orders would be effective immediately, but could be revoked by a majority of the council at a subsequent council meeting.
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday plans to have Illinoisans shelter in place and further restrict public gatherings, the city has made no decision on whether to limit the number of people who can attended Monday's council meeting.
"If we open up the doors of City Hall we'll figure it out the best we can," said Gleason. "We're still going to have our public meetings."
But there are other ways for people to participate in the City Council meeting, said Gleason noting the meeting is livestreamed on YouTube and that the governor has lifted the limit on the number of council members who can access and participate remotely.
The city manager also is implementing a procedure to encourage the electronic submission of written comments for public meetings.
Normal is already using an electronic submission process for its special meeting Monday. Comments should email statements to the Normal City Clerk Angelia Huonker at ahuonker@normal. org prior to 4:45 p.m. Monday. Statements will be read aloud as part of the record.
"One of the things I do know is City Hall is going to be cleaned thoroughly beforehand and afterward and even control some of the access within City Hall if in fact this (building) is open to the public Monday night," Gleason added.
The emergency ordinances will suspend utility shutoffs and allow curbside pickup and delivery of liquor by restaurants and bars. The cities also will be able to have public meetings by phone and/or online.
The emergency declaration would take effect immediately after its passage and be in effect in Bloomington for 28 days and continue, if needed, for 28-day periods thereafter unless repealed or amended by the council.
Renner also sent earlier this week an email to the city's nine council members urging they voice unity and cooperation.
He asked the council members to send all communication, ideas, suggestions and requests through either him, Gleason of Tyus "in the interest of administrative efficiency in this difficult time."
"We are beginning a new reality during this emerging pandemic crisis," Renner wrote. "I realize as separately elected officials you are all free agents, but I'm asking you to follow this protocol as the mayor.
"There can be a cost if we all go it alone instead of working together," Renner added. "We don't want to overload our staff, especially since this situation is going to get worse."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle