Bloomington-Normal economic leaders advise residents on unemployment, small business assistance during coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — Local economic leaders joined state Rep. Dan Brady for a community conference call Tuesday to discuss unemployment procedures and programs for small businesses to utilize during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Bloomington Republican said his office has been inundated with calls about these issues, and he believes he has “an essential role to play in providing my constituents services and answers to their questions or directions at least for their issues.”
Those seeking state unemployment benefits have been asked to stagger their applications. People with last names beginning with A-M should submit applications Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; people with N-Z last names should submit applications Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, all before 8 p.m.
“If you haven’t heard back from (Illinois Department of Employment Security) about the status of your application, chances are there was probably an error or some mistake and you were not approved and they are reaching out to you (by mail),” said Jordan Ryan, a policy staffer for state House Republicans. “So you should call back or check in online as soon as you can and hopefully you can rectify that.”
As of April 6, an additional $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation should be included with state unemployment benefits, he added. However, William J. Phillips, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of Commerce Bank, said the federal stimulus payments are expected “to trickle in over the next 20 weeks, though the majority of them should be out in the next month.”
As those payments are distributed, applicants should be wary of the information they give out over the phone because this could present an opportunity for fraud, Phillips said.
Local banks are working with the Small Business Administration to administer benefits from the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps small businesses keep employees on the payroll.
Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, directed business owners, employees and consumers to use BNPrepared.org as a local business resource.
The McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program has a $900,000 balance to provide emergency assistance locally for established small businesses suffering during the outbreak.
“We’ll hopefully be wheeling that out within the next week or two to be able to assist our financial institutions, to accommodate and fit in with the paycheck protection program,” said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Brady said his constituents with additional questions can reach his office at 309-662-1100. The IDES website is at IDES.illinois.gov.
“I don’t know that I can guarantee you, honestly, a resolution to your problem immediately. I can guarantee you a phone call on your behalf and I can guarantee you every effort that my office will put forth on your behalf to try and bring a resolution,” Brady said.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.