Bloomington-Normal economic leaders advise residents on unemployment, small business assistance during coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Local economic leaders joined state Rep. Dan Brady for a community conference call Tuesday to discuss unemployment procedures and programs for small businesses to utilize during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bloomington Republican said his office has been inundated with calls about these issues, and he believes he has “an essential role to play in providing my constituents services and answers to their questions or directions at least for their issues.”

Those seeking state unemployment benefits have been asked to stagger their applications. People with last names beginning with A-M should submit applications Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; people with N-Z last names should submit applications Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, all before 8 p.m.