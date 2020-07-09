Bloomington, Normal leaders express concern with state rules for COVID relief fund

“I am really curious why (DCEO) would try to be so narrow because the very assumption of this assistance is that it is supposed to be used to help small businesses and help communities,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. “The communities are supposed to make that determination on their own; not some bureaucrat in Springfield.

"Certainly on something like this, local discretion is important right now because there are so many different ways in which the COVID-19 crisis is playing out in our communities.”

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said the city has been working with other city managers and elected officials throughout the state to see if Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration would reconsider the decision “so that we can get the money into the hands of businesses quicker,” he said.

Koos said officials were “kind of baffled” that Chicago and surrounding counties were not restricted in the same way as the rest of the state.

“I have small businesses that are having rent issues and we’d like to (help), but we’re not in a position to do it with CARES dollars,” he said, adding: “I can guarantee you that there are a lot of downstate mayors that are not happy about this.”

2 state programs