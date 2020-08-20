 Skip to main content
Bloomington, Normal leaders urge businesses to follow state rules
COVID | LOCAL BUSINESSES

082120-blm-loc-mayors

People wait in line outside Pub II, a bar in Normal. General Manager Luke Rokos said the business is diligent about enforcing social distancing and other rules inside, but cannot continuously monitor how people are behaving outside. 

 LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders in Bloomington and Normal say there could be consequences for businesses that don't follow state rules for mask usage and other measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. 

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said in a video message Thursday that businesses failing to comply with Illinois Department of Public Health rules could face fines and the loss of their liquor licenses. Normal Mayor Chris Koos told The Pantagraph on Thursday that he had sent a letter to the town's establishments with liquor licenses urging them to comply. 

"If we have institutions, establishments that are not abiding by the law, I will not only give them hefty fines but in some cases, if necessary, I will revoke their liquor licenses," Renner said. "This is very serious. This behavior is unacceptable, and we've got to band together to move forward."

Under emergency rules issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and approved by a legislative panel last week, businesses are required to enforce rules about face masks and the size of gatherings. Specifically, the emergency rules say:

  • Businesses, schools, daycare facilities and other organizations must require employees, customers and others on the premises to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. If a building's maximum capacity is fewer than 50 people, gatherings must not exceed 50% of the capacity. 

Koos told The Pantagraph on Thursday that he had received about a dozen complaints from residents about liquor establishments and a lack of social distancing. He declined to identify which businesses had prompted the complaints. 

"As a liquor licensee in the Town of Normal, you have the legal duty to follow the law," Koos wrote to the businesses in a letter dated Aug. 11. "In addition to the penalties under the Public Health Department’s emergency rule, a failure to abide by health regulations and other laws may result in the revocation or nonrenewal of your liquor license." 

Koos told the businesses that he understood they have struggled with challenges during the pandemic and appreciated their willingness to do their part. "I am thanking you in advance for your cooperation and your dedication in keeping Normal safe and prosperous," he said. 

Renner appeared in a video that also featured remarks from Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason, Acting Police Chief Greg Scott and Fire Chief Brian Mohr. 

Scott said the city would prefer that businesses comply with the rules voluntarily. If police see or respond to a report of violations occurring, they will first issue a notice of noncompliance, warning the business that it is not abiding by IDPH guidelines. 

If police return a second time, another notice will be issued and they will take a police report, which would be reviewed by the city's legal department, county state's attorney and county health department. 

"We would really rather have voluntary compliance," Scott said. 

Gleason said there is a delicate balance between restarting the community's economy and keeping residents safe. 

"We ask that everyone, whether it's the employees in the different establishments, the owners, the patrons, please be responsible and police yourselves so that we don't have to," he said. 

The warning comes as McLean County reported 51 new cases on Wednesday and 42 on Thursday. Both days saw a majority of the new cases confirmed in people who are in their 20s and younger. 

Download PDF Koos letter

Leaders at both Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University have expressed concerns about large gatherings off campus and a lack of social distancing and mask usage. Both institutions have had multiple students test positive this week. Classes started Monday. 

IWU on Thursday reported nine additional cases of COVID-19 that were believed to originate from off-campus social gatherings at which participants did not wear masks and practice social distancing.  A total of 19 students are now connected to the outbreak related to off-campus social events the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before classes began Monday. 

Under IDPH guidelines for restaurants and bars in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, tables must be placed six feet apart. Parties must be of 10 or fewer people. In areas with standing room, there is a limit of 25% of the area's capacity. 

But for some businesses, limiting the number of people inside has led to another issue — people clustering outside.

Groups of young people, not wearing masks or standing six feet apart, could be seen in a line outside of Pub II in Normal on Wednesday night. 

General Manager Luke Rokos said the staff is doing its best to enforce social distancing inside the building. But he said the business does not have the means to monitor the line, and it has asked customers not to form a line. 

“Because we are operating at a limited capacity there is a line outside even though we are asking people not to wait in line,” Rokos said. “But we don’t have the ability to secure the lines.”

Masks are required upon entry and must be worn when guests are away from their tables, he said.

“We are happy to adhere to any guidelines that are thrust upon us,” said Rokos. “Safety is our No. 1 concern.”

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

ONLINE

Visit pantagraph.com to see video of Bloomington city officials and read Normal Mayor Chris Koos' letter to businesses.

