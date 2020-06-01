Bloomington-Normal leaders weigh possibility of curfew

"I just decided I was going to go over and see it first hand," said Koos. "It was unbelievable. A very young crowd was doing the looting. I am completely confident that the people who were doing it were not the people at the (McLean County) Law & Justice Center protesting (earlier Sunday)."

Koos said police at the scene decided to "monitor the situation" and not arrest anyone.

"I think they made the right decision to back off," said Koos. "I'm sure they have plenty of police car video footage, body camera footage, but right now they are thinking about what to do today and tomorrow. The follow-up in terms of trying to arrest the people who did this will come later."

Renner has heard a mixed response from downtown businesses about whether they plan to reopen Monday. "Some said 'yes,' Some 'no,'" he said.

Floyd, a black man, died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The incident has spurred worldwide protests.

Early Monday, Renner issued a statement saying he was disturbed by the looting and vandalism that occurred overnight Sunday and urged all residents to seek non-violent ways in responding to the Minneapolis tragedy.

The statement said: