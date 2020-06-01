Bloomington-Normal leaders weigh possibility of curfew

BLOOMINGTON — The mayors of Bloomington and Normal are going to let local law enforcement determine how to proceed to deter the looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday night and early Monday after a rally in Bloomington that drew more than 1,000 to show support for George Floyd.
"A curfew is the No. 1 question," Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said mid-morning Monday. "We want to defer to the law enforcement professionals who are more equipped in helping to determine how to keep a lid on this. We also want to make sure that we're prepared with the necessary riot gear or whatever.
"One of the things that was mentioned was the possibility of a curfew," Renner said.
Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department
Watch now: Scene from Washington Street
Watch now: Protest underway in downtown Bloomington
Watch now: Downtown Bloomington rally
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster talks "change"
Watch now: After the rally
Watch now: Post-rally march through downtown Bloomington
Watch now: Reporting from protest
Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who witnessed the looting at Target, said that any response has to be same in both communities, "otherwise it won't work." It could be mid-afternoon before a decision is made.
"There is a command center that is being used by Normal police, Bloomington police, county police, state police in terms of how to react to this and what our next steps would be," said Koos. "What they decide is what we will do."
"I just decided I was going to go over and see it first hand," said Koos. "It was unbelievable. A very young crowd was doing the looting. I am completely confident that the people who were doing it were not the people at the (McLean County) Law & Justice Center protesting (earlier Sunday)."
Koos said police at the scene decided to "monitor the situation" and not arrest anyone.
"I think they made the right decision to back off," said Koos. "I'm sure they have plenty of police car video footage, body camera footage, but right now they are thinking about what to do today and tomorrow. The follow-up in terms of trying to arrest the people who did this will come later."
Renner has heard a mixed response from downtown businesses about whether they plan to reopen Monday. "Some said 'yes,' Some 'no,'" he said.
Clean-up started Monday morning after overnight looting in the area.
Floyd, a black man, died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The incident has spurred worldwide protests.
Early Monday, Renner issued a statement saying he was disturbed by the looting and vandalism that occurred overnight Sunday and urged all residents to seek non-violent ways in responding to the Minneapolis tragedy.
The statement said:
"As mayor of our great city, I was heartened by the overflow crowd in front of the Law and Justice Center (Sunday) to engage in a peaceful demonstration for social justice.
"Later, as a few people led looting and destruction of private property, cars and businesses in both Bloomington and Normal, I was deeply disturbed. The latter actions are a total betrayal to the great legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the American civil rights movement. At their core, they stressed non-violent peaceful protests."
"The actions of a few (Sunday) night cannot be tolerated in our community that is part of a civilized society. The tactics used by looters are not, and never have been, an effective means to achieve social justice. These actions are inexcusable."
Photos: Downtown Bloomington comes alive with rally, marches
060120-blm-loc-5naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1rally
060120-blm-loc-6naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-8naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-19naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-4naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-21naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-9naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-10naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-24naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-7naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-13naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-22naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-16naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-15naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-11naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpside
060120-blm-loc-3naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-18naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-23naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-20naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-12naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-1naacpmarch
060120-blm-loc-2naacpmarch
060120-blm-loc-3naacpmarch
Protesters 2
Crowd
060120-blm-loc-17naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-2naacpmain
060120-blm-loc-14naacpmain
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.