Bloomington, Normal libraries scrap late fines for overdue materials

NORMAL — The Normal and Bloomington public libraries have stopped charging fines for overdue materials and forgiven previous fines.

"We hope that these vital changes will help to create more equitable and accessible library services for the entire community," the groups said in a statement.

Each library's board of trustees approved the change.

The Bloomington library in a statement said: "The loss of revenue is minimal as the overdue fines collected in any given fiscal year make up less than 1% of the library’s overall budget."

Numerous library systems across the country have ended fines on overdue materials, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

The American Library Association in 2019 recognized overdue fines as a “form of social inequity” and asked members to explore policies.

