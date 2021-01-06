Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch releases statement on Capitol Hill riot

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP in a statement Wednesday called those who stormed the U.S. Capitol "terrorists and thugs."

"This was an extremely sad day for America, as African Americans watched the discrepancy with how they are often tear gassed, water hosed and even threatened with dogs — for lesser offenses," said NAACP President Linda Foster.

The mob breach of the Capitol Hill came as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. President Donald Trump and his supporters have said the win is illegitimate because of voter fraud.

Trump later took to Twitter to say protestors should disperse.

Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday called the “insurrection at the Capitol” a “sickening and heartbreaking sight,” saying “this is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic.”