Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch releases statement on Capitol Hill riot
Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch releases statement on Capitol Hill riot

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP in a statement Wednesday called those who stormed the U.S. Capitol "terrorists and thugs." 

"This was an extremely sad day for America, as African Americans watched the discrepancy with how they are often tear gassed, water hosed and even threatened with dogs — for lesser offenses," said NAACP President Linda Foster. 

The mob breach of the Capitol Hill came as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. President Donald Trump and his supporters have said the win is illegitimate because of voter fraud. 

Trump later took to Twitter to say protestors should disperse.

Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday called the “insurrection at the Capitol” a “sickening and heartbreaking sight,” saying “this is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic.”

President-elect Joe Biden used a Wednesday speech to urge Americans to “think what the rest of the world is looking at” when they viewed the chaotic scenes from Washington.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also called on Congress to impeach Trump

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local NAACP branch, said: “America can no longer ignore the realities associated with the injustices endured by African Americans — disparaging treatment exists from the courtroom, to the board room to the hospital room. Witnessing the stark difference with how Trump’s protestors were treated on Wednesday, in comparison with how the Ferguson protestors were treated — is the antithesis of equality."

The Dallas Morning News and Associated Press contributed to this report. 

