Bloomington-Normal NAACP honors George Floyd a year after murder

Bradley Ross Jackson, a 15-year-old student at Normal Community High School, said "Since the George Floyd incident occurred, we have received some form of justice, but that is simply the tip of the iceberg."

Jackson spoke about what he did for his community following Floyd's murder, the protests he went to, his speeches, and how he has helped the disadvantaged people in his community. He called on the Bloomington-Normal community, and asked what they have done to do their part in the mission.

"We must remain focused on our mission for justice and equality," he said.

The vigil ended with a one minute moment of silence. The Rev. David Brown closed with a 9 1/2 minute prayer.

In her closing comments, Foster called on people to call their state legislators and urge them to support The George Floyd Justice in Police Act of 2021.

“We know that as we move forward, we move with intentionality," she said. "We need to be intentional about our conversations, about where we’re going, and about what we want to happen going forth. So go forth with intentions to bring about justice in an unjust world. Go forth, helping each other put one foot in front of the other until you reach your destination.”

