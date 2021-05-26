 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal NAACP honors George Floyd a year after murder
Bloomington-Normal NAACP honors George Floyd a year after murder

Floyd mural

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, speaks at an April vigil held near a mural of George Floyd in Bloomington, Illinois. 

 Kade Heather

BLOOMINGTON — In a solemn virtual vigil, members of the Bloomington-Normal community honored George Floyd a year after his murder, which sparked nationwide protests against systemic racism. 

“It’s been a long year. It’s been a painful year," said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP. "But, we’re still in this. We’ve got work to do. We’ve got much work to do. I’m asking everyone to take this time to reflect on a life, on lives, that we know will need our help.”

More than 30 Bloomington-Normal families gathered virtually to remember Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man who was killed May 25, 2020 by white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The vigil was hosted by the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP.

Last month Chauvin was convicted by a Minneapolis jury. He was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and he will be sentenced at a later date.

The most serious charge carries up to 40 years of prison.

Floyd's death, captured on bystander's camera, sparked nationwide protests and conversations scrutinizing policing in America. The video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes, pinning him to the ground.

A year later, members of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP unilaterally said there is still work that needs to be done to further address systemic racism.

"This is not time for a victory lap," said NAACP First Vice President Carla Campbell Jackson. "We know that racism and discrimination is deeply imbedded into every aspect of our lives."

During the vigil, two members of the NAACP Youth Council spoke on changes they would like to see in the coming years. 

Myles Manns, a 13-year-old student at Bloomington Junior High School, said he would like to see more Black police officers hired in Bloomington-Normal, and for the police agencies to train officers to "treat our people with respect."

He also said he wished for police officers to engage in more activities with the community "so that we can all live and have fun as a community."

Bradley Ross Jackson, a 15-year-old student at Normal Community High School, said "Since the George Floyd incident occurred, we have received some form of justice, but that is simply the tip of the iceberg."

Jackson spoke about what he did for his community following Floyd's murder, the protests he went to, his speeches, and how he has helped the disadvantaged people in his community. He called on the Bloomington-Normal community, and asked what they have done to do their part in the mission.

"We must remain focused on our mission for justice and equality," he said. 

The vigil ended with a one minute moment of silence. The Rev. David Brown closed with a 9 1/2 minute prayer.

In her closing comments, Foster called on people to call their state legislators and urge them to support The George Floyd Justice in Police Act of 2021.

“We know that as we move forward, we move with intentionality," she said. "We need to be intentional about our conversations, about where we’re going, and about what we want to happen going forth. So go forth with intentions to bring about justice in an unjust world. Go forth, helping each other put one foot in front of the other until you reach your destination.”

