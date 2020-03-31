Bloomington-Normal, others get coronavirus funding through federal relief money

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason called the federal funding "great news" for the city.

"My elected officials are anxious to share the resources available to meet the needs of residents in this time of crisis," said Gleason. "We await more detail on how the program works before making any final decisions and are told that could come in the near future."

The staffs of both the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal are currently in discussions about how the funds could best be utilized to effectively help residents impacted by the virus, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.

"We are looking at a variety of programs and opportunities to assist residents and will make a recommendation to the City Council," Reece said. "We intend to gather information from various sources, such as PATH, Unit 5, United Way, MarcFirst and others, to make sure we are recommending solutions that are useful to Normal residents."