Bloomington-Normal, others get coronovirus funding through federal relief money

BLOOMINGTON — Seven Central Illinois communities, including Bloomington, Normal and Decatur, are receiving federal funds to help combat the impact of the coronavirus.

A total of $4.85 million in Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) disaster recovery grants have been awarded, congressmen Rodney Davis and Darrin LaHood announced Tuesday.

They are: Bloomington, $329,144; Champaign, $591,549; Decatur, $834,287; Peoria, $1.08 million; Normal, $246,067; Springfield, $799,156; and Urbana, $294,96.

"This federal funding will allow our local communities to respond to the specific needs they have," said Davis, a Taylorville Republican. "I've heard from mayors and county board chairs about the need for federal funding to deal with a wide-range of impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on our shared constituencies."

“As we continue to work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on families, workers, and small businesses, this critical funding will support housing rehabilitation, provide homeowner assistance, address economic development projects, and enhance homelessness prevention," said LaHood, a Dunlap Republican.