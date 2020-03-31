Bloomington-Normal, others get coronovirus funding through federal relief money

BLOOMINGTON — Seven Central Illinois communities, including Bloomington, Normal and Decatur, are receiving federal funds to help combat the impact of the coronavirus.
A total of $4.85 million in Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) disaster recovery grants have been awarded, congressmen Rodney Davis and Darrin LaHood announced Tuesday.
They are: Bloomington, $329,144; Champaign, $591,549; Decatur, $834,287; Peoria, $1.08 million; Normal, $246,067; Springfield, $799,156; and Urbana, $294,96.
"This federal funding will allow our local communities to respond to the specific needs they have," said Davis, a Taylorville Republican. "I've heard from mayors and county board chairs about the need for federal funding to deal with a wide-range of impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on our shared constituencies."
“As we continue to work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on families, workers, and small businesses, this critical funding will support housing rehabilitation, provide homeowner assistance, address economic development projects, and enhance homelessness prevention," said LaHood, a Dunlap Republican.
The funding was appropriated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Davis and LaHood voted for and President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday.
In response to presidentially declared disasters, Congress may appropriate additional funding for the CDBG Program as disaster recovery grants to rebuild the affected areas and provide seed money to start the recovery process.
Since CDBG assistance may fund a broad range of recovery activities, HUD can help communities and neighborhoods that otherwise might not recover due to limited resources, the congressmen said.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244.
