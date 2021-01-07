 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal socialist group calls for resignation of McLean County Republican Party chair
021420-blm-loc-1debate

Illinois 105th House District Republican candidate David Paul Blumenshine, left, answers a question next to incumbent Dan Brady during their forum Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Illinois State University Alumni Center in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America are calling on McLean County Republic Party Chair Connie Beard to step down, and for the party to condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“Yesterday, our nation watched as a right wing mob launched a full frontal attack against democracy,” the group said in a statement. “In the weeks leading up to yesterday’s terror in the Capitol, local McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard used her position of leadership within the party to promote and legitimize the lies of widespread election fraud and a stolen presidency that culminated in the attack and loss of life in Washington, D.C.”

Connie Beard

Beard

The statement also called for the party to publicly recognize Joe Biden as president.

Democratic Socialists of America leaders also demanded David Paul Blumenshine, who organized a bus of community members to travel to D.C. to “participate in the violent chaos that sought to usurp the democratic process,” to withdraw his candidacy for Normal Town Council.

Leaders pushed for the Normal Town Council to investigate Blumenshine’s “role in facilitating the violence in Washington, D.C.,” and for the business community to boycott advertising with Great Plains Media, a parent company of Cities 92.9, which sponsored Blumenshine’s “Stop the Steal” bus trip.

“Lastly, Blumenshine’s call for local recruits to participate in yesterday’s mob action was amplified and promoted by Cities 92.9,” the statement said.

Beard and Blumenshine were not immediately available for comment.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

