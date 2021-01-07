Bloomington-Normal socialist group calls for resignation of McLean County Republican Party chair

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America are calling on McLean County Republic Party Chair Connie Beard to step down, and for the party to condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“Yesterday, our nation watched as a right wing mob launched a full frontal attack against democracy,” the group said in a statement. “In the weeks leading up to yesterday’s terror in the Capitol, local McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard used her position of leadership within the party to promote and legitimize the lies of widespread election fraud and a stolen presidency that culminated in the attack and loss of life in Washington, D.C.”

The statement also called for the party to publicly recognize Joe Biden as president.

