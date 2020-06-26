Bloomington Public Library plans to reopen Monday

BLOOMINGTON — After a three-month shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomington Public Library will reopen Monday, along with the Bookmobile resuming its full 48-stop rotation, but with limited services
When the library reopens, the first hour of each day ─ Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ─ will be reserved for high-risk patrons. Regular hours will resume for all patrons from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Bloomington library will be closed Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
All on-site programming and events at the Normal Public Library remain cancelled through July 31 in response to public health concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to its website.
NPL officials could not be reached Friday to confirm if there are any plans to re-open sooner.
BPL is following social distancing guidelines set by Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan that eased coronavirus restrictions on Friday.
"Their guideline is you can have five people per 1,000 square feet in your building, which with 57,000 square feet, that gives us a maximum (capacity) of 285 and are trying to stick to 250," said Rhonda Massie, BPL marketing manager. "So we don't think it will be problem."
Most BPL library services will be offered.
Browsing the books is allowed, but patrons are encouraged to make visits as quick as possible, the library said in a news statement. A small number of public computers will be available for non-entertainment purposes. Patrons can call (309) 828-6093 to make a one-hour required appointment to use a computer.
There will be no in-person programs offered through at least July 31, and patrons are asked to wear masks.
Patrons of the Bookmobile will be able to return items, check out items that have been put on hold in advance, and pick up materials and enter prize drawings related to Summer Reading programs. Patrons will not be able to enter the Bookmobile to browse and are asked to wear a mask while interacting with library staff.
Patrons of curbside pickup will be able to check out items put on hold in advance as well as Summer Reading materials and prizes.
