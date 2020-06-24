Bloomington residents affected by COVID-19 could get up to $3,000 in aid. Here's how to apply.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — City residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for up to $3,000 in financial help.

Applications are being accepted for the COVID-19 Direct Aid to Residents program. Applicants must live in Bloomington city limits and have a documented crisis related to the novel coronavirus occurring on or after March 17.

Financial aid is available to help with rent, mortgage, utilities, health care expenses, and childcare. Assistance payments will be made directly to the provider and will not exceed three months of assistance. Maximum assistance is $1,000 per month or $3,000 total, whichever is less.

Assistance may be combined with funding from the city's local housing assistance coalition partners to maximize the allowable housing assistance benefit and eliminate duplication of benefits, officials said.