Bloomington residents affected by COVID-19 could get up to $3,000 in aid. Here's how to apply.

BLOOMINGTON — City residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for up to $3,000 in financial help.
Applications are being accepted for the COVID-19 Direct Aid to Residents program. Applicants must live in Bloomington city limits and have a documented crisis related to the novel coronavirus occurring on or after March 17.
Financial aid is available to help with rent, mortgage, utilities, health care expenses, and childcare. Assistance payments will be made directly to the provider and will not exceed three months of assistance. Maximum assistance is $1,000 per month or $3,000 total, whichever is less.
Assistance may be combined with funding from the city's local housing assistance coalition partners to maximize the allowable housing assistance benefit and eliminate duplication of benefits, officials said.
Residents seeking help must submit a completed application with all required backup documentation to verify identity, residency, income and crisis.
Residents can call 2-1-1 to start the referral process. Applications in English, French and Spanish also are available online at www.cityblm.org and in-person at the exterior walk-up window at Grossinger Motors Arena, Front and Madison streets.
City staff is available to accept application submissions and make photocopies of backup documents, if necessary. Completed applications also can be mailed to City of Bloomington, 109 E. Olive St., Bloomington, IL 61701, Attn: COVID-19 Assistance; or emailed to covid19assistance@cityblm.org.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant. In addition to its annual funding allocation, the city received supplemental funding to address emergent needs arising from the pandemic.
The city of Bloomington has dedicated $420,000 total to support residents and businesses. The anticipated launch date for the business aid program is mid-July.
