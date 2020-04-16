Bloomington slows bulk waste, brush collection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON - The city of Bloomington has a single crew collecting brush and bulk waste as it reduces its solid waste staffing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reductions limit contact between staff and residents, according to a statement issued by the city.

Pickup of brush and bulk waste is running behind schedule, with weekly updates posted at cityblm.org.

The current schedule began Thursday, and is expected to cover two to three days. The crew will work from Center Street to Morris Avenue and from Oakland Avenue to Wood Street.

Beginning Tuesday, also for two to three days, the crew will work from Wood Street to Tanner Street and from Main Street to Morris Avenue/

Bulk waste and brush also may be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St., which is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays.

