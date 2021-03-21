Bloomington to hold budget hearing, vote on final plan for O'Neil Park, Pool

BLOOMINGTON — Residents on Monday can offer direction to Bloomington officials over how they should spend the city's money in the upcoming fiscal year.

A public hearing over the record $250.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget will be held during the Bloomington City Council meeting, which is set to start at 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed at cityblm.org/live. Residents who want to speak during the hearing can email their comments to publiccomment@cityblm.org

The plan for the budget year that begins May 1 features an 8.7% total increase from the current $230.3 million FY 2021 budget. Council will vote April 12 to adopt or reject the new budget.