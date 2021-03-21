Bloomington to hold budget hearing, vote on final plan for O'Neil Park, Pool

BLOOMINGTON — Residents on Monday can offer direction to Bloomington officials over how they should spend the city's money in the upcoming fiscal year.
A public hearing over the record $250.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget will be held during the Bloomington City Council meeting, which is set to start at 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed at cityblm.org/live. Residents who want to speak during the hearing can email their comments to publiccomment@cityblm.org
The plan for the budget year that begins May 1 features an 8.7% total increase from the current $230.3 million FY 2021 budget. Council will vote April 12 to adopt or reject the new budget.
The proposed FY 2022 general fund balance, which accounts for 44% of the total budget, is still sitting at $109.1 million. That's a 1.1% decrease from the $110.2 million general fund adopted in FY 2021.
Of the $109.1 million in the general fund, $58.6 million will go toward public safety, while $11.7 million will go toward parks, recreation and cultural arts. Another combined $16.8 million will go toward administrative costs.
City budgeteers for weeks have characterized the budget as a "status quo" spending plan, emphasizing that $19 million of the $20 million total boost is related to planned capital and infrastructure projects.
"While the operating budget holds very similar to what it's been in the past couple of years, one thing that we're doing is increasing our infrastructure," city manager Tim Gleason said at Council's March 8 meeting. "It's something that truly is the backbone of our community."
Tucked into the $59.9 million total capital project fund — a 46.4% increase from the previous budget — is $7.2 million in road repairs and $100,000 for an analysis of the Market Street Parking Garage's future.
Also included in the fund are dollars to pay for the renovation of the O'Neil Pool and Park, located on the city's west side.
Council at its March 15 meeting tasked Gleason with revising the project's plan and cutting its budget after he and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Jay Tetzloff shared it could cost up to $11.7 million, or $1.4 million more than was initially budgeted.
A project management plan included in Council materials released Friday shows construction of the new aquatic facility, skate park and parking lot additions is estimated to cost $11,812,771. That amount includes a 10% contingency, according to the plan.
Members will vote Monday on the project's management plan, design concept and budget estimate.
If approved, the $775,000-design phase would conclude this summer. The city would solicit bids for construction starting in August, with building set to begin in September and take 12 months.
