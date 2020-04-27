Bloomington to prorate fees for video gambling machines shut down since March 16 because of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — The city will prorate a percentage of its annual gambling fee for local liquor establishments based on the number of days video gaming machines remain shut down by state order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday night, the City Council voted unanimously to reimburse license holders 12 percent of the license fee paid for the current fiscal year, which ends April 30. The 12 percent represents roughly the 46 days that video gambling machines were shut down, starting March 16 through April 30.
For the upcoming fiscal year the city would issue a refund of the license fee based on the prorated amount of time the establishment was not authorized to operate by the state gaming board, according the adopted change.
Each establishment receiving a city video gambling license may have no more than five video gaming terminals and must pay a $500-per-terminal annual fee. The fee for fraternal or veterans organizations is $250 per terminal.
Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said Monday that in an interview with The Pantagraph on Friday he misspoke when he said the change being considered by the council Monday night only called for the payment of the fee either when the license is issued or 10 days after the state gaming board resumes statewide gaming operations.
The council also heard about COVID-19-related aid and services being provided by PATH, United Way of McLean County and the McLean County Target Development Loan Program.
"This is huge. We've never encountered this before," said Karen Zangerle, PATH's executive director. "We're not on overload yet, but we are on shaky ground."
She said PATH saw a 441 percent increase in calls requesting food assistance, which rose from 113 calls in February to 611 in March and gave out related referrals to 2,000 people.
United Way of McLean County chose to tackle food access and unemployment first because they were most urgent, said Phani Aytam, chairman of the local United Way board.
More than $350,000 has been raised from corporate sponsors, grants, local businesses and private individuals and has helped provide more than 26,000 meals to families throughout the county.
About 200 homeless people are housed either in The Salvation Army's Safe Harbor Shelter and Home Sweet Home's Billy Shepler homeless shelter, and 10 to 12 people are living on streets for various reasons, said Zangerle.
PATH also has placed 18 homeless people after they tested positive for COVID-19 in hotels for 14 days of quarantine. In addition to the cost of the hotel rooms PATH is providing a $25 per day food allowance for each person, she added.
Prior to the presentations, 14 people, speaking during public comments, called on the council to reconsider its 5-4 decision last week not to discuss Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill's proposal to provide at least $100,000 in emergency aid directly to financially strapped residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also approved contracts for more than $6.5 million in street resurfacing and sidewalk repairs, and $2 million for sewer maintenance and related equipment.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244.
