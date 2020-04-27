Bloomington to prorate fees for video gambling machines shut down since March 16 because of COVID-19

About 200 homeless people are housed either in The Salvation Army's Safe Harbor Shelter and Home Sweet Home's Billy Shepler homeless shelter, and 10 to 12 people are living on streets for various reasons, said Zangerle.

PATH also has placed 18 homeless people after they tested positive for COVID-19 in hotels for 14 days of quarantine. In addition to the cost of the hotel rooms PATH is providing a $25 per day food allowance for each person, she added.

Prior to the presentations, 14 people, speaking during public comments, called on the council to reconsider its 5-4 decision last week not to discuss Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill's proposal to provide at least $100,000 in emergency aid directly to financially strapped residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also approved contracts for more than $6.5 million in street resurfacing and sidewalk repairs, and $2 million for sewer maintenance and related equipment.

