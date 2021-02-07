 Skip to main content
Bloomington to weigh city manager contract extension; youth on police review board
BLOOMINGTON

Bloomington to weigh city manager contract extension; youth on police review board

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington city leaders will vote Monday to extend City Manager Tim Gleason's contract another year and to create two youth member positions on the city's police oversight board. 

The Bloomington City Council in September unanimously approved a 3% raise for Gleason, bringing his base salary to $197,219, and an extension of his employment through July 2024. 

The proposed extension would take Gleason's contract through March 31, 2025. Council will also consider an amendment requiring Gleason to reside within 20 miles of the city for the length of his contract. 

Hired in June 2018 after leaving the same position in Decatur, Gleason has been the council's and Mayor Tari Renner's point person on a series of issues, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tim Gleason

Gleason

City code endows the city manager a range of powers, from hiring department staff and overseeing policies, to controlling the city's checkbook and documenting its property. 

Renner, reached by phone Friday, said discussions over extending Gleason's contract have continued since last summer, and that the single-year extension is "not unusual."

He pointed to Gleason's leadership through the pandemic, and budget and labor negotiations as justifications for the extension. 

"We’ve not had to lay off anybody, we're in good financial and economic shape...he certainly deserves a fair amount of credit for that," Renner said. "He also has the trust of the council, the trust of the community." 

Renner in mask

Renner

Asked if the extension aims to ensure Gleason remains in place through the new mayoral administration — Renner is not running for a third term — Renner said the extension is "just an option" for future city officials. 

"There are no guarantees as city manager...the new mayor and council could vote to fire him if they want," Renner said. "In effect we're just saying, 'we really like to dance together, and we’d like to dance together again for another year.'"

Gleason could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. 

Download PDF Bloomington City Council Feb. 8 Agenda

Youth member positions on police oversight board

Council on Monday will also consider an ordinance adding seats for two youth members to the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board. 

Under the proposal, the two members, ages 16 to 21, would serve single-year terms. They would be appointed by the board and approved by the council. 

Both will be required to "take an active role in commission activities," but will not have voting power.

"The purpose of the amendment is to foster civic interest and youth involvement in municipal processes," the proposed policy reads. "The youths selected will be expected to attend regular meetings and offer feedback on youth and school related concerns as well as other issues brought before the Commission." 

121819-blm-loc-pscrb-01

The Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board meets on Dec. 18, 2019, at City of Refuge Ministries in downtown Bloomington. 

The board was created in 2017 at the request of an alliance of community organizations, including Not in Our Town, American Civil Liberties Union of Central Illinois, NAACP, YWCA of McLean County and Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal. 

It largely serves as an advisory board to the police chief and city manager, tasked with the ability to review appeals of complaints made to, and resolved by, the police department about police conduct. 

Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo at a council meeting in July said she wanted to see a youth member added to the board.

The council in October expanded the board's duties to include building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems, and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.

Watch now: Bloomington city manager gets raise, contract extension

Board member Surena Fish said at the board's January meeting that she knew of at least one youth member to recommend for appointment, once the council approved the youth seats. 

"I think he would probably be the best first junior member that we could possibly pick at this point," Fish said. 

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

