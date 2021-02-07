Bloomington to weigh city manager contract extension; youth on police review board

Renner, reached by phone Friday, said discussions over extending Gleason's contract have continued since last summer, and that the single-year extension is "not unusual."

He pointed to Gleason's leadership through the pandemic, and budget and labor negotiations as justifications for the extension.

"We’ve not had to lay off anybody, we're in good financial and economic shape...he certainly deserves a fair amount of credit for that," Renner said. "He also has the trust of the council, the trust of the community."

Asked if the extension aims to ensure Gleason remains in place through the new mayoral administration — Renner is not running for a third term — Renner said the extension is "just an option" for future city officials.

"There are no guarantees as city manager...the new mayor and council could vote to fire him if they want," Renner said. "In effect we're just saying, 'we really like to dance together, and we’d like to dance together again for another year.'"

Gleason could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.