Bloomington, VenuWorks terminate contract to manage Grossinger Motors Arena

“We’re going to put an emphasis on some of our local (management) talent that might be able to do an effective job,” said the mayor.

The city is not considering selling the property at this time, said Renner.

“I don’t know that there ever has been any serious interest in purchasing it by the private sector,” said Renner.

“It is an asset to the community economically, but it does cost us, of course, as well,” he added.

The agreement, entered in April 2016, provided full-service venue management for Grossinger Motors Arena. Services include operations, programming, finance and administration, food & beverage, and sales and marketing.

City Manager Tim Gleason said the city expects "a seamless transition and city personnel will be reaching out to all sponsors and tenants. We appreciate our community partners and look forward to what the future holds for the arena.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.