Bloomington, VenuWorks terminate contract to manage Grossinger Motors Arena
1 comment
breaking watchdog top story

Bloomington, VenuWorks terminate contract to manage Grossinger Motors Arena

  • 1
011920-blm-loc-5esports

Collegiate esports teams battle in "League of Legends" during the Bloomington-Normal Video Game Convention and Sixty-Six Games Expo on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — VenuWorks and the city of Bloomington have agreed to terminate the contract to manage Grossinger Motors Arena, the city announced Friday morning.

Termination of the agreement is effective June 8, pending approval by the Bloomington City Council.  Management functions for the arena will move to existing city staff, and currently scheduled events are not affected.

“I don’t know that I would call it a casualty of the pandemic,” said  Mayor Tari Renner. “It’s just a policy decision.” 

The mayor added: “We’ve had a several-year partnership and I think at this point it was in our mutual best interest to part ways. We’re going to be looking at more of our options.” 

A possible option is combining the operations of the arena and the city-owned Bloomingon Center for the Performing Arts “and have that jointly operated  maybe even by a private company,” said Renner. 

“We’re going to put an emphasis on  some of our local (management) talent that might be able to do an effective job,” said the mayor. 

The city is not considering selling the property at this time, said Renner. 

“I don’t know that there ever has been any serious interest in purchasing it by the private sector,” said Renner. 

“It is an asset to the community economically, but it does cost us, of course, as well,” he added. 

The agreement, entered in April 2016, provided full-service venue management for Grossinger Motors Arena. Services include operations, programming, finance and administration, food & beverage, and sales and marketing.

City Manager Tim Gleason said the city expects "a seamless transition and city personnel will be reaching out to all sponsors and tenants. We appreciate our community partners and look forward to what the future holds for the arena.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Remember these Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past?

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for business
Local News

Bloomington Farmers' Market opens for business

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market has a new look. The outdoor season of the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market kicked off Saturday morning with a new look, abiding by the shelter-in-place order put into place a month ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News