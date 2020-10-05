Bloomington Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black to step down

BLOOMINGTON — Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black will resign from the city council later this month.
Black, who was elected in 2013, will leave the council on Oct. 13, according to a statement posted on the city's website. Residents interested in filling the vacancy for the remainder of Black's term should contact Mayor Tari Renner by Oct. 16. Black's term was set to expire in April 2021.
Renner said Monday that he plans to present a potential candidate during the Nov. 9 council meeting.
Black previously announced in June he would not seek a third term. At the time he said he had "a lot of transformative things on the horizon" and could not commit to another term. He could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.
This story will be updated.
