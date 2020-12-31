Blumenshine focuses Normal town council campaign on local business

NORMAL — With Normal positioned to be a leader for other communities, David Paul Blumenshine said he is committed to listening to hurting local businesses if elected to the town's council.

“Normalites have pleaded with the local government to help grow our community rather than burden the suffering with tyrannical shutdowns as well as utilizing liquor commissions to close restaurants and bars," Blumenshine said in a statement Thursday. "Many are hurting and deserve to have their voices heard.”

Blumenshine on Thursday made a formal statement on his candidacy for a seat on the Normal Town Council. Nine candidates are set to compete for three open town council seats in the April 6 municipal election.

