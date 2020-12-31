 Skip to main content
Blumenshine focuses Normal town council campaign on local business
Blumenshine focuses Normal town council campaign on local business

NORMAL — With Normal positioned to be a leader for other communities, David Paul Blumenshine said he is committed to listening to hurting local businesses if elected to the town's council.

“Normalites have pleaded with the local government to help grow our community rather than burden the suffering with tyrannical shutdowns as well as utilizing liquor commissions to close restaurants and bars," Blumenshine said in a statement Thursday. "Many are hurting and deserve to have their voices heard.”

Blumenshine

Blumenshine on Thursday made a formal statement on his candidacy for a seat on the Normal Town Council. Nine candidates are set to compete for three open town council seats in the April 6 municipal election.

The mayor's seat also is open.

In his campaign statement, Blumenshine said he will push the council to focus on infrastructure projects such as road rehabilitation rather than "vanity projects." He said "the voices of the Normal taxpayers and small-business people have not been respected or represented."

Illinois 105th House District Republican candidate David Paul Blumenshine, left, answers a question next to incumbent Dan Brady during their forum Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Illinois State University Alumni Center in Normal.

Blumenshine, an Illinois native, is a small-business owner, working as a real estate broker for more than 20 years. He also works in McLean County Unit 5's Vocational Transition Assistance program, helping special-needs students with employment.

Before his candidacy for Normal Town Council, Blumenshine competed twice for the Republican Party nomination in the 105th Illinois House District.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

