Both sides hope election will mend Normal council rift

Councilwomen Karyn Smith and Lorenz both said now is a time to move past the politics and refocus efforts on collaborating and working together. In a recent interview with The Pantagraph, Koos also mentioned holding a spring council retreat or meeting to discuss the issues at hand.

“I think the major point to be made is for everyone to abandon campaign efforts and focus on governing," Smith said.

Zompetti also suggested certain measures the town could consider taking to move past the sense of division referenced during the campaigns.

"If I were advising the town council and the mayor, I would say one of the first things they need to do is invite Tiritilli, Blumenshine, McMillan and other interested parties invite them to the table, have a cup of coffee and listen to their ideas," Zompetti said.

"They’re not always going to agree, and they’re not always going to find compromise. I think it would go a long way just to listen to people, and then go beyond listening and actually try to find ways where we can accommodate some other viewpoints.”

Nord told The Pantagraph his plan is to continue following his principles.