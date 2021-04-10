Both sides hope election will mend Normal council rift

NORMAL — Of the nine candidates running for Normal Town Council on Tuesday, a clear dividing line was struck between the incumbents and those who thought an overhaul was needed — in terms of spending priorities, communication with citizens and transparency in government.
All three of those council members seeking reelection secured new terms, and today say they’re ready to look to the future.
"I expect the continuation of the perspective I represent to be marginalized, underinformed, and discouraged,” he said, adding later: "I hope those re-elected in Normal will be more willing to compromise with those who represent a perspective different than the historic collective."
Nord over the past two years on the council has become a vocal critic of spending priorities, especially about using taxpayer resources on the Uptown One project, as well as debt load. He is often the lone dissenting vote of the six trustees.
Those issues also were central to the campaigns of David Paul Blumenshine, Karl Sila and Steve Harsh, who ran in Tuesday's election on a platform of town government having a limited role. The candidates framed the race around questions of fiscal responsibility and spending priorities, as well as boosting citizen input in the process. Improving infrastructure was also a central theme.
Many of those touchstones were also in the campaign Marc Tiritilli, who sought to unseat 18-year incumbent Chris Koos. Tiritilli conceded Wednesday after falling short by about 400 votes, according to preliminary results. A total of 8,480 residents voted.
Many of the challengers also repeatedly pointed to division in the community in which Koos and the town council played a central role.
In interviews with The Pantagraph last week, the incumbents say they’re looking to put the election behind them.
“Governance demands us to put politics aside and act in the best interest of our community," said Councilman Kevin McCarthy, who secured 17.1% of the vote. "Now is the time to put politics aside and put on our good governance hats to work on behalf of the people.”
McCarthy and Councilman Scott Preston, who got 13.5% of the vote, disagreed with claims that the council is divisive or divided on issues. In many cases the council passes agenda items with a near-unanimous vote, and very rarely does the council see tight votes of 3-4 or 4-3, McCarthy said.
Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings also earned 13.5% of the vote. The other challengers were Brad McMillan, Donna M. Toney and A.J. Zimmerman.
Preston noted that the council often debates issues, but said that doesn't prevent councilmembers from communicating or focusing on what they are elected to do: focusing on good governance.
“I think that by and large we have a council that, while we may not all agree on everything, by and large we can work well together, we can be productive, and we can focus on the issues at hand and not on personal issues or things from the past," he said.
‘Honesty in Normal’s government’
Nord, however, said he doesn’t expect the election to change how the board is responding. Nord also has clashed with town staff over the years about an expansion of his business, which officials have said needed municipal approval.
Asked about the election, Nord said: "I believe the majority of residents in Normal support my perspective to increase fiscal frugality, transparency, and honesty within Normal’s government. However, the majority of residents remained silent this last election. Instead, the majority of the active voters decided not to provide adequate support for the perspective I represent."
In March, Nord filed a complaint with town Human Resources Director Jenny Keigher regarding Mayor Koos, City Manager Pam Reece and staff.
He said his complaint stemmed from when the mayor directed staff against answering his questions during council meetings, and he has stated that not all council members are provided the same information during meetings with town staff.
An attorney hired by the town to investigate the discrimination claim found no merit to the accusations.
During a Monday night town council meeting, Nord said he had spoken with the International City/County Management Association about some of the communication issues he referenced in his discrimination complaint.
In his closing comments of the meeting, Nord mentioned certain resolutions the town could consider, such as carbon copying all council members in emails when responding to council questions.
Cummings said she worries about the combative trend within the community and questions whether it has to do with division at the national level seeping in.
“When I first got on the council four years ago, this wasn’t even an issue," said Cummings. "The problem is what we’re seeing is when we allow behaviors that we’re seeing nationally penetrate our local government.”
Where do we go from here?
Joseph Zompetti, an Illinois State University professor who teaches and studies political communication, follows local government and said this election was unique in how the candidates ran on similar platforms.
“It’s not very typical for us, the town of Normal," Zompetti said. "It’s a fairly recent phenomenon for bunched candidates, or slated candidates where there is a particular group that’s being opposed or bonding together in solidarity.”
He said local political discussions often emulate how government leaders interact on a national or even statewide level. Zompetti's book, "Divisive Discourse: The Extreme Rhetoric of Contemporary American Politics," focuses on such issues.
He said that happens for a few reasons, one being that national politics garners more attention from the media. He said state and federal legislators also often encourage particular candidates to run for office.
Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said the atmosphere when she ran in 2019 was tenser than her first campaign in 2015. She said she felt more frustration within the community while campaigning door to door.
“I don’t believe we can continue down this path of continued divisiveness," Lorenz said. "We just can’t. Nobody will win if that continues."
Councilwomen Karyn Smith and Lorenz both said now is a time to move past the politics and refocus efforts on collaborating and working together. In a recent interview with The Pantagraph, Koos also mentioned holding a spring council retreat or meeting to discuss the issues at hand.
“I think the major point to be made is for everyone to abandon campaign efforts and focus on governing," Smith said.
Zompetti also suggested certain measures the town could consider taking to move past the sense of division referenced during the campaigns.
"If I were advising the town council and the mayor, I would say one of the first things they need to do is invite Tiritilli, Blumenshine, McMillan and other interested parties invite them to the table, have a cup of coffee and listen to their ideas," Zompetti said.
"They’re not always going to agree, and they’re not always going to find compromise. I think it would go a long way just to listen to people, and then go beyond listening and actually try to find ways where we can accommodate some other viewpoints.”
Nord told The Pantagraph his plan is to continue following his principles.
“On behalf of the residents of our community," he said, "I will continue to bring forth requests for my council colleagues to have open, transparent, and honest council conversations."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.