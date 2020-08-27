Bradley University professor to run for Normal Town Council seat

NORMAL — Brad McMillan, a professor of leadership at Bradley University, began Thursday his campaign for a seat on the Normal Town Council.
Tuesday was the first day for circulating election petitions for the April 6 municipal election. Nominating petitions must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23. The mayor and three council seats are open.
Normal council members are elected at-large.
McMillan is currently a professor at Bradley University where he also serves as the executive director of the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Services at the university.
He also co-chairs the Coalition for Honest and New Government Ethics (CHANGE) Illinois Board of Directors. The coalition advocates for government and election reforms.
A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and Southern Illinois School of Law, McMillan went on to practice law in Central Illinois for a decade before serving as district chief of staff to Ray LaHood, former long-term Illinois congressman and the U.S. Transportation Secretary from 2009 to 2013.
McMillan and his husband, Jason, have lived in one of Normal's historic neighborhoods near uptown for several years. He is also a father of four children in college.
In his campaign announcement, McMillan identified several goals he wishes to focus on. This includes encouraging and maintaining investment in historic neighborhoods, building a climate of innovation, nurturing local business expansion, increasing diversity in decision-making and ensuring the town has a strong management of tax dollars.
He believes an efficient, effective and ethical government best serves any community.
Other council candidates include A.J. Zimmerman, chairman of the Normal Planning Commission. Normal Mayor Chris Koos announced Wednesday plans to seek re-election.
