Bradley University professor to run for Normal Town Council seat

NORMAL — Brad McMillan, a professor of leadership at Bradley University, began Thursday his campaign for a seat on the Normal Town Council.

Tuesday was the first day for circulating election petitions for the April 6 municipal election. Nominating petitions must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23. The mayor and three council seats are open.

Normal council members are elected at-large.

McMillan is currently a professor at Bradley University where he also serves as the executive director of the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Services at the university.

He also co-chairs the Coalition for Honest and New Government Ethics (CHANGE) Illinois Board of Directors. The coalition advocates for government and election reforms.

A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and Southern Illinois School of Law, McMillan went on to practice law in Central Illinois for a decade before serving as district chief of staff to Ray LaHood, former long-term Illinois congressman and the U.S. Transportation Secretary from 2009 to 2013.