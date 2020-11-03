Brady re-elected to 105th House District

He recently took action toward securing free COVID-19 testing in McLean County, which was able to open a testing site at the county fairgrounds on March 28.

In the coming months Brady hopes to continue working with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state representatives to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This latest change is affecting businesses all over my district in a negative way," he said, adding it is likely the virus will continue impacting many facets of life, including education.

Cummings, a technology analyst at State Farm, is in her first term on the Normal City Council and is a former member of the Children's Discovery Museum board.

Cummings said she was grateful for the support she received during her campaign, but that "there is still work to be done." That means continuing to advocate for state and federal funding and the fight for equity within the community on all levels, she said.

"Tomorrow the sun will come up again and we will still have to figure out how to bring resources to our community to ensure its viability," she said.

