Business, restaurant owners could face misdemeanor charges if reopen

BLOOMINGTON — Tension is high as business owners become increasingly restless for reopening despite threats of potential misdemeanor charges.
"We sympathize with a lot of these businesses and the position they're in," said McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. "Of course, we want everybody to be safe, social distancing, wearing their masks and things of that nature, but these people need to make a living."
Business owners could face a Class A misdemeanor charge if found in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order under a new rule issued last week.
Under Illinois state law, a Class A misdemeanor charge carries a fine of $75 to $2,500.
The order targets restaurants and bars with dine-in or self-serve areas, gyms, pools and nail and hair salons. Businesses may continue with curbside or delivery services outlined in the original executive order.
Local health departments are to coordinate with Illinois State Police and local law enforcement to enforce the rule, but sheriffs and police chiefs across the state say official charges will have to come from local state's attorneys, some of whom have already said they will not enforce the state order.
Sandage and the Bloomington and Normal police chiefs said they intend to continue to seek voluntary compliance and will leave it up to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office to decide whether it’s appropriate to charge businesses that violate the order.
McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said he is not commenting on enforcing the new penalty until he has seen or read an official order, which he said he had not received as of Tuesday.
“Given everything that is going on, I think our approach to that is if we receive a complaint, we will go out and we’ll meet with the appropriate individuals to determine if, in fact, the business is open,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.
If the business is deemed nonessential, Bleichner said the department will forward a report to the state's attorney's office for review.
Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said his department is taking a similar approach, but is not changing any current procedures.
“When the pandemic hit, we instructed our officers that if they had a low-level, nonviolent offense they are to write a report and refer it to the state’s attorney’s office so they can do a notice to appear for a court date at a later time,” he said.
A business that fails to remain closed under provisions of the governor’s order “would be considered a low-level, nonviolent offense,” Donath added.
In DeWitt County, Sheriff Mike Walker said his agency will respond to any calls regarding businesses violating the order, but the goal is to gain voluntary compliance. His office will work with the state's attorney if necessary, he added.
"We're not going to go in and actually take somebody to jail," said Walker. "It's requiring us to take some form of action, and we've got several options we can do."
Bleichner and Donath said their departments have gotten voluntary compliance so far and haven’t had to take any other enforcement action.
Bleichner said Normal police have contacted 10 to 12 businesses after receiving complaints from some people who felt the establishments should not be open under the governor’s order.
“That doesn’t mean they are all founded complaints. That just means those were ones that people told us weren’t following proper procedures or were open when they shouldn’t have been open,” said Bleichner.
Those businesses ran the gamut — “everything from smoke shops that thought they were essential because they sold products other than just tobacco, to gyms, to restaurants that people felt weren’t completely complying with the requirements, to even large box stores that people felt might not have following the proper guidelines,” said Bleichner.
Bloomington had a couple of smoke shops that during the first week or two that the governor’s order took effect didn’t think they had to close, said Donath.
“We gave them a cease-and-desist letter and they worked it out with city legal (officials) about whether they qualified under the governor’s order as an essential business or not,” said Donath. “So we haven’t had to refer anything to the state’s attorney’s office yet.
Walker said law enforcement agencies are being placed in a difficult position balancing people's rights and the restrictions outlined in the governor's order.
"As I've said before, we do still have a constitution," said Walker. "Some of these things people feel are overreaching of our constitutional rights and we're trying to do a balancing act by getting compliance and also keeping people safe."
Sandage said the overall situation threatens the relationship between law enforcement and the public.
"Our department works very hard to have good relationships with the public and citizens," he said. "The governor is putting us in a bad position when we've built up trust with our communities and have a cooperative atmosphere."
He added that there is some consequences businesses can face from the state if they attempt to remain open.
"Our concern is what the state can do to those businesses as far as taking liquor licenses, food licenses, gaming licenses and things like that," said Sandage. "That's the hammer that the state has on those businesses."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
