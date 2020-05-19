Business, restaurant owners could face misdemeanor charges if reopen

“That doesn’t mean they are all founded complaints. That just means those were ones that people told us weren’t following proper procedures or were open when they shouldn’t have been open,” said Bleichner.

Those businesses ran the gamut — “everything from smoke shops that thought they were essential because they sold products other than just tobacco, to gyms, to restaurants that people felt weren’t completely complying with the requirements, to even large box stores that people felt might not have following the proper guidelines,” said Bleichner.

Bloomington had a couple of smoke shops that during the first week or two that the governor’s order took effect didn’t think they had to close, said Donath.

“We gave them a cease-and-desist letter and they worked it out with city legal (officials) about whether they qualified under the governor’s order as an essential business or not,” said Donath. “So we haven’t had to refer anything to the state’s attorney’s office yet.

Walker said law enforcement agencies are being placed in a difficult position balancing people's rights and the restrictions outlined in the governor's order.