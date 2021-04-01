Candidates seek to help Heartland Community College increase enrollment, recover from COVID-19

Long, of Bloomington, formerly worked at Heartland as a success coach and on special projects, including setting up an emergency fund for students during the pandemic. She has worked in social services for a decade and is currently a field and volunteer manager for the One People’s Campaign.

Her reasons for running include increasing education accessibility and helping the college and its students recover from the pandemic. “Heartland can be doing better to make sure people have all they need to be successful so they can grow to their fullest potential,” said Long. She also wants to increase collaboration with community leaders and organizations.

Drew, of Lincoln, was appointed to the board in October following the death of Chairman Gregg Chadwick. He served on elected term from 2011-17 and a five-month appointment in 2018-19 to finish out the term of a trustee who resigned. He has worked in an administrative position with the Logan County Farm Bureau for 43 years.