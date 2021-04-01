Candidates seek to help Heartland Community College increase enrollment, recover from COVID-19

NORMAL — Returning to “normal” from the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing enrollment and using tax dollars wisely are among the priorities of the candidates seeking seats on the Heartland Community College board of trustees on April 6.
Joshua Crockett, Rebecca Ropp, Catrina Parker, Jodie Slothower and Cynthia Pulley are vying for two, six-year terms. Cecelia Long and Jim Drew are facing off to fill a two-year unexpired term.
Crockett, of Bloomington, a Heartland graduate who is a senior at Illinois State University, served as a student trustee. His priority is “bolstering vocational and job-training programs to help people earn the credentials, skills and talents they need to secure a good-paying job."
While he was student trustee, he was involved in the early discussions of the Strategic Enrollment Management Plan. Crockett said he has “full faith” the plan can be effective in addressing declining enrollment. “I believe we can create a welcoming and accessible campus … while spending your taxpayer dollars wisely,” said Crockett.
Ropp, of Normal, has served on the board since 2016 and worked for Growmark for 26 years. Her goals, if re-elected, include seeing full implementations of the college’s plans for an expanded agriculture program and building an agriculture facility.
Citing enrollment declines as a pressing issue, Ropp said, “I believe strongly in the steps HCC is taking to ensure we are reaching the most needed students of the district.” She would like to see more connections with the public and other public education boards.
Watch now: Bloomington mayor debate hosted by Pantagraph Media
Parker, of Bloomington, who works as an underwriting service assistant at State Farm Insurance, is a graduate of Heartland who credits the college with giving her opportunities to lead and confidence to continue her education. “I feel that my experiences as a Black woman, a parent of an autistic child, a nontraditional students, as well as my community service work and educational background would be a valuable addition to the board of trustees,” she said.
She thinks more can be done to attract nontraditional students and said, “I would like to concentrate on building relationships with underrepresented community members.”
Slothower, of Normal, is a writer and owner of The Tech Kitchen, a digital marketing company. She is a former Heartland faculty member. She sees a trustee’s role as being a smart steward of tax dollars, an advocate for the college, a sounding board for change and part of the checks and balances.
She said her experience as an elected member of the Normal Public Library Board helped her gain knowledge in budgeting, finances and accountability. “I would advocate for HCC to increase student enrollment, particularly emphasizing associate degrees and programs that directly connect to employment opportunities,” said Slothower.
Pulley, of Downs, is on the mathematics faculty at Illinois State University and a former Heartland faculty member. She said her more than 30 years of experience in education in various roles, including faculty, student, parent and educational consultant, gives her “a unique perspective to ask informative questions and provide insight from differing viewpoints.”
Pulley said, as the college works its way back from the pandemic, “It is very important to bring students back to campus while working on supporting their mental and emotional needs along with their academic needs.”
Long, of Bloomington, formerly worked at Heartland as a success coach and on special projects, including setting up an emergency fund for students during the pandemic. She has worked in social services for a decade and is currently a field and volunteer manager for the One People’s Campaign.
Her reasons for running include increasing education accessibility and helping the college and its students recover from the pandemic. “Heartland can be doing better to make sure people have all they need to be successful so they can grow to their fullest potential,” said Long. She also wants to increase collaboration with community leaders and organizations.
Drew, of Lincoln, was appointed to the board in October following the death of Chairman Gregg Chadwick. He served on elected term from 2011-17 and a five-month appointment in 2018-19 to finish out the term of a trustee who resigned. He has worked in an administrative position with the Logan County Farm Bureau for 43 years.
He said he would make it his duty to ensure Heartland “meets the needs of a variety of students, both traditional and nontraditional.” He also wants to “continue to meet with area businesses to ensure that Heartland is offering the necessary training and education to fulfill job opportunities in the area as well as opportunities in other parts of the state or country.”