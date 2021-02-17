Central Illinois lawmakers react to Pritzker's budget address

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia: “I sat for 30+ minutes today and I listened to a governor who is completely out of touch with the state and with the people. I listened to a grown man whine, complain and blame absolutely everything past and present except himself and his own party as to the woes and the demise of the state of Illinois. This budget remains at least $1.7 billion dollars out of whack and this budget has several provisions that he claims as corporate loopholes that are nothing but tax increases on business and job killers for the state.”

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet: “Our state’s finances are a mess. Rather than reality, we got gimmicks dreamed up in an alternate universe than the one Illinoisans have to live in. Who uses their Discover card to pay their Visa bill, anyway? That is what Governor Pritzker is doing with the current-year budget. And in the next budget year, removing the pension payment from the operating expenses of the state to pretend that operating expenses aren’t increasing – isn’t reality either. Nor is using $1.7 billion in assumptions that require federal or state legislative approval – this is the same junk that past governors of both parties have been roundly criticized for doing. Look, budgeting isn’t an easy job, and I don’t envy his position, but we can’t keep driving down the same broken road expecting better results."