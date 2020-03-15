You are the owner of this article.
Central Illinois voters head to polls Tuesday for primary, referendums
Central Illinois voters head to polls Tuesday for primary, referendums

030320-blm-loc-10earlyvoting

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael talks with her election judges while inspecting the polling place at Illinois State University's Watterson Towers during early voting on March 2.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Beyond choosing a Democratic presidential nominee, voters casting ballots in Tuesday's primary will pick candidates for a range of federal and local offices and decide referendum questions.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

So far the only local election day change related to the coronavirus outbreak is the relocation of some polling places. They are: Normal Precinct 21, from McLean County Nursing Home to Fairview Family Aquatic Center; Normal Precinct 10, from Evergreen Place to Cardinal Court; Bloomington precincts 34, 38 and 51, from St. Patrick's Church of Merna to Holiday Inn and Suites; Bloomington precincts 21 and 48, from Westminster Village to DoubleTree by Hilton; and Olio Precinct 3, Eureka, from Apostolic Christian Home to the Woodford County Board Room.

Races to be decided include:

Democrats

McLean County Board: newcomers Lea Cline and Nathan "Chiko" Russo, District 8; and incumbent George Gordon and challenger Hannah Beer, District 6.

13th Congressional District: Betsey Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith. 

Republicans

McLean County auditor: incumbent Michelle Anderson and challenger Trisha Malott.

Logan County: newcomers Don Peasley and Chris Sprague, coroner; and newcomers Bethany Rademaker and Kelly Elias, circuit clerk.

105th Illinois House District: incumbent Dan Brady and challenger David Paul Blumenshine. 

U.S. Senate: Mark C. Curran Jr., Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard and Robert Marshall.

Referendums

El Paso-Gridley school district, $20 million in bonds to build a new junior high school in Gridley; LeRoy school district, $8.3 million in bonds to build an auditorium at the elementary school; and Logan County, a 0.5 percent sales tax increase for $8.7 million courthouse restoration project.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

