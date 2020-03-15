Central Illinois voters head to polls Tuesday for primary, referendums

BLOOMINGTON — Beyond choosing a Democratic presidential nominee, voters casting ballots in Tuesday's primary will pick candidates for a range of federal and local offices and decide referendum questions.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
So far the only local election day change related to the coronavirus outbreak is the relocation of some polling places. They are: Normal Precinct 21, from McLean County Nursing Home to Fairview Family Aquatic Center; Normal Precinct 10, from Evergreen Place to Cardinal Court; Bloomington precincts 34, 38 and 51, from St. Patrick's Church of Merna to Holiday Inn and Suites; Bloomington precincts 21 and 48, from Westminster Village to DoubleTree by Hilton; and Olio Precinct 3, Eureka, from Apostolic Christian Home to the Woodford County Board Room.
Races to be decided include:
Democrats
McLean County Board: newcomers Lea Cline and Nathan "Chiko" Russo, District 8; and incumbent George Gordon and challenger Hannah Beer, District 6.
13th Congressional District: Betsey Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith.
Republicans
McLean County auditor: incumbent Michelle Anderson and challenger Trisha Malott.
Logan County: newcomers Don Peasley and Chris Sprague, coroner; and newcomers Bethany Rademaker and Kelly Elias, circuit clerk.
105th Illinois House District: incumbent Dan Brady and challenger David Paul Blumenshine.
U.S. Senate: Mark C. Curran Jr., Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard and Robert Marshall.
Referendums
El Paso-Gridley school district, $20 million in bonds to build a new junior high school in Gridley; LeRoy school district, $8.3 million in bonds to build an auditorium at the elementary school; and Logan County, a 0.5 percent sales tax increase for $8.7 million courthouse restoration project.
