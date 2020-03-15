Central Illinois voters head to polls Tuesday for primary, referendums

So far the only local election day change related to the coronavirus outbreak is the relocation of some polling places. They are: Normal Precinct 21, from McLean County Nursing Home to Fairview Family Aquatic Center; Normal Precinct 10, from Evergreen Place to Cardinal Court; Bloomington precincts 34, 38 and 51, from St. Patrick's Church of Merna to Holiday Inn and Suites; Bloomington precincts 21 and 48, from Westminster Village to DoubleTree by Hilton; and Olio Precinct 3, Eureka, from Apostolic Christian Home to the Woodford County Board Room.