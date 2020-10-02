Charleston seeking grant for bike-pedestrian bridge at Lake Charleston

Pamperin said the plan is for a path starting in the area of the lake's spillway pavilion, going under Route 130 before bridging the river and connecting with Bypass Road on the other side of the highway.

The path would be limited to pedestrians and bicyclists and could possibly be completed sometime in 2023, if funding and construction go as planned, Pamperin said.

The grant application requires a public hearing on the proposal and that's scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 in Charleston City Hall. The Charleston City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. that day and a vote on a resolution in support of the application is expected during that meeting, Pamperin said.

He said he hopes the city will receive a decision on the grant application sometime early next year.

Information on the project will be available at City Hall starting Friday and a link to the feasibility study for the project is available on the city's website, charlestonillinois.org.