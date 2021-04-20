Chauvin conviction 'a step toward justice,' says Black Lives Matter Blono leadership

“All of those things may or may not have been true, but none of them mattered when that knee was on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds," Taylor said. "None of those things mattered. … What we saw mattered; what happened mattered; and justice needed to be served.”

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said he hopes the verdict "provides some degree of confidence" to "many who have felt in our country, either people of color or not, that the system was not only stacked against them, but you could murder and get off," that "this is not always the case."

Justice, Renner said, "prevails at times."

Chemberly Cummings, elected in 2017 as the first Black member of the Normal Town Council, through tears said the verdict "really says that we can get justice, our lives really do matter and that there are people who are ready to put human back into humanity."

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said "it would seem given the trial and the verdict that justice has been served in this situation."

Area law enforcement officials echoed those sentiments.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he was pleased with the outcome of the trial, explaining that it was “clear to me that his (Chauvin’s) actions were excessive.”