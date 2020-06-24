Cleanup of piled up used child safety seats awaiting Bloomington administrative court

The city has also filed a complaint in McLean County Circuit Court "where they are asking the site be declared a public nuisance," said Dehn.

If 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Mark Fellheimer, at a July 28 hearing, declares the property to be a public nuisance and the property "is not abated within 14 days, the city can go in and remove all items from the property," said Fyans-Jimenez.

Bell reopened on June 1 under social distancing restrictions, said Dehn.

"If you have been by there you notice the change in the pile," said Dehn after the hearing. "It's going away. They are processing the material as quickly as they can.

"They have a new piece of equipment that processes the material much quicker," Dehn said. "The processing that took place inside, they are limited on what they can do because of social distancing and the safety of their employees. In this case, you're having to prep the material, process the material and you kind of work in close proximity.

"With the piece of equipment outside, it gives them a little more flexibility. It processes the material much faster," he added.