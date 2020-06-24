Cleanup of piled up used child safety seats awaiting Bloomington administrative court

BLOOMINGTON — City officials say they are tired of waiting for what has been described as "a mountain" of used child safety seats to be cleared from the residential landscape in southeast Bloomington. They wanted to move that process along by having a trial on Wednesday before Bloomington Administrative Court hearing officer Steve Mahrt
"There are fire code violations there at this time. The rubbish and debris sits there. And the rodents, we just added a new charge for the groundhogs running on the property. Apparently there is a smell coming from the property," said city Deputy Corporation Counsel Angela Fyans-Jimenez, in arguing against a continuous requested by attorney Joe Dehn, who represents the property owner, Bell International.
"We have had numerous public complaints so the city is prepared to have a trial today," she added. "Those violations need to be abated."
Mahrt set the case for trial on July 1 after Dehn asked the case be continued because the city formally notified his client on Monday of the trial on Wednesday before the hearing officer.
"They deserve the right to have witnesses present and our testimony in order," Dehn contended. "Two days ... is not sufficient time to prepare."
Mahrt agreed.
Thousands of seats remain sprawled across what city officials called an "illegal junk yard" off Indianapolis Street between East Bell Street and Croxton Avenue.
The property was one of three nationwide depository sites for seats collected last year through a nationwide recycling promotion by Walmart and TerraCycle; anyone who turned in an old seat received a $30 gift card. Walmart said it collected nearly 1 million car seats within five days.
Bell planned to have an affiliated firm, Akshar Plastic Inc., 1007 E. Bell St., strip the seats and recycle the metal, fabric and plastic, Dehn said.
In a Dec. 18 city administrative court order, the company was told "no further expansion of (an) unlawful junk yard" would be permitted and that it must show progress in reducing "unlawful exterior salvage of materials," with complete elimination of the "junk yard" by March 31, 2020.
More than 40,000 seats were processed before the work stopped in March because the firm was among nonessential businesses statewide that Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dehn told The Pantagraph earlier this year.
The city has also filed a complaint in McLean County Circuit Court "where they are asking the site be declared a public nuisance," said Dehn.
If 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Mark Fellheimer, at a July 28 hearing, declares the property to be a public nuisance and the property "is not abated within 14 days, the city can go in and remove all items from the property," said Fyans-Jimenez.
Bell reopened on June 1 under social distancing restrictions, said Dehn.
"If you have been by there you notice the change in the pile," said Dehn after the hearing. "It's going away. They are processing the material as quickly as they can.
"They have a new piece of equipment that processes the material much quicker," Dehn said. "The processing that took place inside, they are limited on what they can do because of social distancing and the safety of their employees. In this case, you're having to prep the material, process the material and you kind of work in close proximity.
"With the piece of equipment outside, it gives them a little more flexibility. It processes the material much faster," he added.
People have complained about seeing mice and rats at the pile, but "I have not seen any pictures of that," said Dehn, adding Bell has a contract with Orkin Pest Control Services.
"Orkin comes out there regularly and inspects the premises," said Dehn. "They have traps. They have monitoring. In fact, I communicated with Orkin (on Tuesday) and everything seemed to be good except for these two groundhogs the city had pictures of."
