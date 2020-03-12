Close polls for Election Day? Here's how Macon County officials are addressing coronavirus

DECATUR — Macon County election officials said they are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but there are no plans to cut back on polling locations on Election Day next week.

"As of now all of our polling places will be open on Election Day," Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said in an email Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois now totals 32, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Tuesday's contest determines the major party nominees who will appear on the November ballot, which will include a number of offices: president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, judicial and statehouse candidates and local seats.

Some election boards have decided to close designated polling locations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state has asked all 108 local boards of elections to extend the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot until Monday. He also said the state and the city of Chicago will help move polling places out of nursing homes and other senior facilities, while ensuring that residents still can cast ballots there.