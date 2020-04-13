You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clubs in Bloomington can provide curbside liquor sales during COVID-19 pandemic
0 comments
featured

Clubs in Bloomington can provide curbside liquor sales during COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Clubs like the Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be able to provide curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol while their halls are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's emergency ordinance, which the Bloomington City Council approved on March 26, permits restaurants and taverns that are licensed to sell packaged liquor to offer pickup and delivery so they can continue to receive revenue during the pandemic.

"The private clubs came to us after the other order was approved and asked us if they could be included because they have stock sitting on their shelves that they are not able to sell because of the (state's) stay-at-home order," said City Manager Tim Gleason.

The council unanimously agreed Monday night to amend the city's emergency ordinance to add the service clubs.

Tobacco shops are not allowed to provide curbside pickup of their products because state officials do not identify them as an essential service, city Corporation Counsel Jeff Jurgens said.

Gleason announced the council will vote on the city's proposed $230.3 million fiscal 2021 budget at a special meeting at 6 p.m. on April 22,

That vote will be preceded by a discussion about the fiscal year that begins May 1 and how COVID-19 will impact it at the council's non-voting, committee-of-the whole meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

"Obviously, we don't have a crystal ball, but what we know today of some of the revenues that have been suspended, that's the kind of discussion we are going to have " said Gleason.

Council members. who met virtually Monday and not in person, also approved the purchase of up to $1.4 million in Neptune water meters and related accessories from Ferguson Enterprises, of Newport News, Va.

The public works department is looking to replace all of the city's meters over the next 15 years. Ferguson is the only distributor in the region of the Neptune brand water meters used by the city. The approved funding will increase the replacement plan from 2,500 meters per year to 3,500 meters per year. 

The item was among a number of water-related projects and equipment purchases on the consent agenda, which the council passed Monday without further discussion.

At the March 26 meeting, several council members expressed concern about spending money for equipment and various water, sewer and other infrastructure projects until the city sees how COVID-19 impacts the city's finances.

031420-blm-loc-1restaurantcorona

Nick Peterson, manager of Pizza Ranch in Bloomington, inspects the salad bar before opening for lunch Friday, March 13, 2020. Peterson said the restaurant has upgraded sanitation precautions, including changing out tongs and ladles more frequently, using gloves for food preparation and stressing that customers not return to food service areas with used plates. He said the restaurant's delivery service is slightly ahead of other restaurants because they maintain their own delivery vehicle.

"I am not going to say we're in a great position and I'm not going to say things couldn't change," said Gleason. "But for right now, we are in a decent position.

"We have enterprise funds that preserve the revenues in (them) that are not really impacted by COVID-19," he added. "We don't think they will be long-term. That's how a number of our capital projects are being funded."

Gleason said no city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but there have been some who self-quarantined as a precaution. City Hall has been closed to public access since March 18, and many city employees are working from their homes.

Should Bloomington give direct aid to residents during COVID-19?

In other action, the council:

• Authorized $200,000 to purchase antennas over two years that will enable the city to take meter readings remotely.

• Approved a $1.38 million contract with Chicago-based Era Valdivia Contractors for the rehabilitation of the elevated water tank at 1909 E. Hamilton Road. In September 2018, Farnsworth Group Inc. inspected the tank that was constructed in 1996 and reported it needed significant repairs.

• Extended a contract with Henson Disposal Inc., Bloomington, for bulk waste disposal, from May 1 to April 30, 2021, in the amount of $54.65 per ton. Approximately 4,000 to 5,500 tons of bulk waste are collected in each year, city officials said. 

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

+3 
Tim Gleason 9/19/18

Gleason

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

MORE ONLINE

Visit pantagraph.com to see a video of Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News