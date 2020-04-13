Clubs in Bloomington can provide curbside liquor sales during COVID-19 pandemic

"We have enterprise funds that preserve the revenues in (them) that are not really impacted by COVID-19," he added. "We don't think they will be long-term. That's how a number of our capital projects are being funded."

Gleason said no city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but there have been some who self-quarantined as a precaution. City Hall has been closed to public access since March 18, and many city employees are working from their homes.

In other action, the council:

• Authorized $200,000 to purchase antennas over two years that will enable the city to take meter readings remotely.

• Approved a $1.38 million contract with Chicago-based Era Valdivia Contractors for the rehabilitation of the elevated water tank at 1909 E. Hamilton Road. In September 2018, Farnsworth Group Inc. inspected the tank that was constructed in 1996 and reported it needed significant repairs.

• Extended a contract with Henson Disposal Inc., Bloomington, for bulk waste disposal, from May 1 to April 30, 2021, in the amount of $54.65 per ton. Approximately 4,000 to 5,500 tons of bulk waste are collected in each year, city officials said.