Congressman Rodney Davis among Republicans angry about U.S. House metal detectors

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is among Republican lawmakers who objected to new metal detectors outside the House chamber that were added as a security precaution following last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol.

The new safety protocol announced Tuesday from the acting sergeant-at-arms comes less than a week after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the White House. Five people died.

A pool report quoted Davis as telling U.S. Capitol police officers, "This is bull (expletive)."

Speaking to Punchbowl News, he called the measure "political correctness run amok."

"The threat is outside, not inside," he said. "Every resource used inside is one that can't be used outside."

The Pantagraph has reached out to Davis' office for comment.

He was not the only lawmaker upset about the change. Several simply walked around the devices. Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert said, “You can’t stop me. I’m on my way to a vote."