Congressman Rodney Davis eager to get back to work in DC after win in 13th

"Whether you cast a ballot for Representative Davis or not, we all need to come together to make sure that we are moving central Illinois in a direction that we all want to see," she said, urging people to stay involved. "Democracy is not a spectator sport."

Standing with his wife and children, Davis noted the campaign's harshness when it was clear he had won and also talked of the toll on those close to a candidate.

"Anybody who says that doesn't affect your family, they're not telling you the truth," Davis said.

"I want to thank my opponent for running a very spirited race," he also said. "It takes courage and tenacity to come back again."

Noting that his wife, Shannon, was a cancer survivor, Davis said he wants to make sure people with pre-existing conditions are protected under the law.

"This isn't a Republican or a Democratic issue," he said. "This is a personal issue to me. ... We've got to stop Republicans and Democrats in Washington from playing politics with this issue."

Davis has helped write two farm bills, and is on the agriculture committee.