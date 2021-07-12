Connect Transit names new general manager

THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL —
The Connect Transit board has named David T. Braun new general manager.
Braun had been director of transit for director of transit operations for Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority in Cincinnati.
Braun also was a vice president Transdev North America, which manages transit systems for about 200 cities, counties, airports and other entities.
He spent 22 years at First Transit, serving in various senior management roles at locations including CityLink in Peoria, where he was assistant general manager and the general manager from 1996 to 2002.
Braun fills the position left vacant by Isaac Thorne, who stepped down in August to take a similar position in Knoxville, Tennessee. Former Normal City Manager Mark Peterson was interim general manager.
Said Board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said, “We feel very fortunate to have been able to attract a candidate as experienced and accomplished as is David Braun. The members of the Board of Trustees are confident that Mr. Braun will find ways to make our already outstanding transit system even better.”
The positions includes the day-to-day operation of the transit system, which has a $15 million operating budget and 140 workers.
