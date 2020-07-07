Connect Transit projects loss in state funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Connect Transit is bracing for a significant decrease in state funding this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit service may have to rely on $9.1 million in federal assistance to offset the loss of potentially half of budgeted funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation, said General Manager Isaac Thorne.

“We don’t know when ridership will return to pre-COVID levels and this will affect our fare revenue, but we have shifted the town's sitting investment to ensure that fares remain equitable and affordable so bus service continues without disruption, " he said during the Normal Town Council meeting Monday. "At this time we remain cautious but optimistic regarding state funding."

Funding through IDOT, which is allocated through a portion of the stat'es sales tax revenue, accounts for 60% of Connect Transit's budget, Thorne said during a presentation to the Normal Town Council Monday. It is the largest source of funding for Connect Transit, but IDOT representatives say the amount of revenue is unknown beyond the first quarter, which will end in September.