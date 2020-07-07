Connect Transit projects loss in state funding

NORMAL — Connect Transit is bracing for a significant decrease in state funding this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The transit service may have to rely on $9.1 million in federal assistance to offset the loss of potentially half of budgeted funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation, said General Manager Isaac Thorne.
“We don’t know when ridership will return to pre-COVID levels and this will affect our fare revenue, but we have shifted the town's sitting investment to ensure that fares remain equitable and affordable so bus service continues without disruption, " he said during the Normal Town Council meeting Monday. "At this time we remain cautious but optimistic regarding state funding."
Funding through IDOT, which is allocated through a portion of the stat'es sales tax revenue, accounts for 60% of Connect Transit's budget, Thorne said during a presentation to the Normal Town Council Monday. It is the largest source of funding for Connect Transit, but IDOT representatives say the amount of revenue is unknown beyond the first quarter, which will end in September.
“The reason I believe that state funding is in jeopardy because the state has requested a $5 billion federal grant alone to balance the current state budget," Thorne said. "It is uncertain whether this grant will be awarded by the federal government.”
In the meantime, Connect Transit is preparing to utilize the $9.1 million awarded through the federal CARES act for additional costs incurred during the pandemic and replace lost revenue.
Thorne said Connect Transit has managed to avoid layoffs will focusing efforts on cleaning and sanitizing buses and vehicles.
In addition to increasing sanitation during the pandemic, Connect Transit waived fare fees to protect bus operators and riders; limited passenger numbers; required face masks and social distancing measures and implemented rear boarding.
The bus service plans to reinstate fare collection in August, when it will return to full operation. At that time, Connect Transit will launch "One Rate for All," which will bring ticket prices to $1.25 for single rides and $40 for monthly passes for fixed routes and connect mobility.
The service will also begin mobile ticketing and fare capping when fare collection resumes.
Connect Transit is also planning on pursuing a $250,000 investment from the town of Normal as part of its plan to phase in annual investments of $500,000 from the city of Bloomington and Normal.
Of Normal's planned contribution, Connect Transit plans to utilize $225,000 for the One Rate for All plane and $25,000 for an expansion of Connect Mobility services.
Later in the council meeting, a mayoral appointment to the Connect Transit Board of Trustees was met with friction from some council members.The council voted 6-0 to appoint Timothy McCue to the board among 18 other new and re-appointments to various boards and commissions. Councilman Stan Nord abstained from the vote.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the Connect Transit position is one that has become heavily politicized and challenging to fill.
McCue currently serves as the area coordinator in University Housing Services at Illinois State University. He has spoke on issues of accessibility, mobility and disability in multiple states for more than 20 years.
