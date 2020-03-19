Connect Transit reduces Bloomington-Normal bus services

NORMAL — Connect Transit is reducing weekday transportation services starting Monday due to COVID-19.

"This is an unprecedented situation," Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne said in a news release. "We are attempting to do our best to provide service for those who need public transportation; the reduction in service will allow us to match service with demand."

The Lime Express route will not run, and the Green route will only run at 30-minute intervals. The Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange and Silver routes will not run peak service and the Red Express will continue to serve OSF Fort Jesse.

The Red Express route is separated from Redbird Express, which serves the Illinois State University campus. It already was discontinued while ISU remains closed.

The reduced levels will be more in line with current ridership and provides flexibility for staffing and increased bus and facility cleaning.

Weekday routes will run 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday service will remain the same.