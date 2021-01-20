Connect Transit secures $19 million in state and federal grants

Connect Transit has retained a project manager, and the site analysis study is nearing completion, Whitehouse said.

In November, Connect Transit was awarded a $9.92 million Rebuild Illinois Capital Program grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation for improving service in downtown Bloomington, bus stop improvements, and to purchase four 35-foot electric buses.

Connect Transit also secured $650,000 in funding to bring solar power to its Normal headquarters at 351 Wylie Drive, said Whitehouse. That funding will support infrastructure for the electric buses.

"I'm excited to see that we are able to get the grant dollars that are highly limited, especially in 2020 due to COVID," Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings said Tuesday. "When we are able to take advantage of that, it is a great thing and a great day, and it does speak to how well the organization is continuously evolving and becoming better."