Connect Transit secures $19 million in state and federal grants

NORMAL — Connect Transit had a record-breaking year for infrastructure projects, securing more than $19 million in state and federal grants in 2020.
"These are highly competitive capital grant programs, and for us to be so successful in that speaks to the success of our staff, our riders and our system," board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse told The Pantagraph.
Despite challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Connect Transit is pushing forward with several infrastructure and capital projects, including a new downtown Bloomington transportation center, Whitehouse told the Normal Town Council Tuesday night.
Of the $19 million in grant dollars, Connect Transit received an $8 million Bus and Bus Facilities Grant in August through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration for the new downtown Bloomington transfer center.
Connect Transit has retained a project manager, and the site analysis study is nearing completion, Whitehouse said.
In November, Connect Transit was awarded a $9.92 million Rebuild Illinois Capital Program grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation for improving service in downtown Bloomington, bus stop improvements, and to purchase four 35-foot electric buses.
Connect Transit also secured $650,000 in funding to bring solar power to its Normal headquarters at 351 Wylie Drive, said Whitehouse. That funding will support infrastructure for the electric buses.
"I'm excited to see that we are able to get the grant dollars that are highly limited, especially in 2020 due to COVID," Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings said Tuesday. "When we are able to take advantage of that, it is a great thing and a great day, and it does speak to how well the organization is continuously evolving and becoming better."
The transportation system continues to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, Whitehouse said. In March, Connect Transit will have gone a year without fare collection on fixed route and Connect Mobility services, which were suspended March 17, 2020.
“Before COVID, our ridership numbers were going to be our third-largest ridership numbers in Connect Transit history,” Whitehouse said. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, he said ridership increases "a little bit each month."
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Whitehouse pointed to a few upcoming projects, including a bus route suggestion page that will launch in the coming months.
"I think Connect Transit has a pretty bright future," Whitehouse said, adding that receiving grant dollars and continued progress on the Better Bus Stop Campaign is "a pretty big win for our community and for our system."
There community members may make suggestions on routes they would like to see created, Whitehouse said.
Connect Transit is also seeking community input on its general manager position.
Former Normal City Manager Mark Peterson has served as general manager since the departure of Isaac Thorne, who left to become director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Tennessee.
The company hired New York-based hiring firm Harris Rand Lusk to conduct the search for its next general manager, and Whitehouse said a hiring decision will likely be made in March.
What is Illinois known for? Here are 9 things — good, bad and in-between
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.