Connect Transit seeks community input on general manager position

NORMAL — Connect Transit has launched a survey for getting feedback from the public about hiring a new general manager.
“The hiring of a general manager is one of the most important decisions the Board will make,” Connect Transit Board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said Friday. “Therefore, all of us feel it is essential we hear from transit system stakeholders so we gain a clear understanding of the community’s expectations with respect to this important leadership position.”
The survey is at connect-transit.com.
Connect Transit began the search in August after Isaac Thorne left to become director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Tennessee.
Connect Transit has hired two interim general managers since Thorne's resignation. Martin Glaze, former chief operating officer, was appointed to the position in August.
Mark Peterson, former Normal City Manager, is currently acting as interim general manager after Glaze left in October.
Peterson was hired after Glaze left to pursue an out-of-state opportunity.
Connect Transit hired Harris Rand Lusk, a New York-based hiring firm specializing in the transit industry, to conduct the search for a new general manager, Peterson told The Pantagraph.
Chris Boylan of New York, who has ties to Central Illinois, is leading the process.
"They're a very experienced firm in the transit industry, very well connected," said Peterson, adding that the community survey is to "clearly define what we are looking for in a new general manage."
"The board really felt like it was important to give members of the general public some input," said Peterson.
Once the survey is completed Connect Transit will open the application period, Peterson said.
