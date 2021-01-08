Connect Transit seeks community input on general manager position

Peterson was hired after Glaze left to pursue an out-of-state opportunity.

Connect Transit hired Harris Rand Lusk, a New York-based hiring firm specializing in the transit industry, to conduct the search for a new general manager, Peterson told The Pantagraph.

Chris Boylan of New York, who has ties to Central Illinois, is leading the process.

"They're a very experienced firm in the transit industry, very well connected," said Peterson, adding that the community survey is to "clearly define what we are looking for in a new general manage."

"The board really felt like it was important to give members of the general public some input," said Peterson.

Once the survey is completed Connect Transit will open the application period, Peterson said.

