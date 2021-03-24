 Skip to main content
Connect Transit suspending fares
Connect Transit suspending fares

NORMAL — Connect Transit is suspending fares through May 31. 

“We will continue to treat fare suspension as a precautionary measure to eliminate the physical contact required between riders and bus operators,” said Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse, in a statement. “We continue to sanitize our entire fleet of vehicles several times a day and hope to see ridership begin to return as our local economy begins to return to normal.”

The change includes Connect Transit fixed-route bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit service.

The board of trustees also stopped fares last year as COVID numbers increased. 

The statement said the board will examine McLean County COVID data before fares restart June 1. 

Masks are required and people are asked to practice social distancing. 

