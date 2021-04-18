Constitution Trail, street projects to appear before Normal Town Council

NORMAL — A long-anticipated Constitution Trail extension connecting Constitution Trail with the Route 66 Trail could begin construction soon with the town's approval.
The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider awarding a $471,357.55 bid to H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc. of Pontiac for the Kelley Basin-Route 66 Trail Connection Project.
"It's just going to provide a really scenic, exciting connection for Constitution Trail," said Communications Director Cathy Oloffson, who added that a third of the project is funded through a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.
"This is an example of how we're making our citizens' dollars go farther by seeking out additional funding opportunities."
If approved, the trail extension will connect Historic Route 66 at its western terminus at Towanda and Shelbourne to the existing Constitution Trail at Beech and Pine streets.
The trail will run through One Normal Plaza around the Kelley Detention Basin. It will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments.
Normal first began exploring the trail extension project as a possibility in 2018, said Oloffson. When the project went to bid, the town received an offer 35% over the town's budget estimation.
The project remained of interest to Normal residents, who provided ideas for improvement projects when the town began updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan in 2020.
Normal received two bids for the project: H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc., $471,357.55, and Rowe Construction of Bloomington, $527,541.97.
If approved, construction of the trail extension could begin in July with completion this fall.
Also up for consideration is a nearly $2 million bid for the town's 2021 Motor Fuel Tax Street Resurfacing Project.
The Town Council will consider a $1,951,965.50 contract with Row Construction of Bloomington. The company is a division of United Contractors Midwest Inc.
Segments of six streets are up for resurfacing:
- West Raab Road (Constitution Trail Collegiate Bridge to Bradford Lane)
- Bradford Lane (Miles Lane to Raab Road)
- Gregory Street (Parkside Road to Cottage Avenue)
- Bowles Street (Main Street to University Court)
- North Fell Avenue (Willow Street to Sycamore Street)
- Normal Avenue (Locust Street to Gregory Street)
Normal received one bid for the project.
If approved, street resurfacing is expected to run May through Oct. 1.
The Town Council will consider a number of other agreements and contracts, including:
- A resolution approving engagement with McGuireWoods Consulting LLC.
- A resolution extending a license agreement with Peoria Charter Coach Co. for access to Uptown Station as a transportation provider.
- A resolution approving a professional services agreement with Horton Group for insurance broker services.
- A resolution to award the bid and approve contracts for Well #21 Division A to Brotcke Well and Pump and Division B to Stark Excavating.
- A resolution to award the bid for the rehabilitation of Clarifier #1 to GA Rich at a total cost of $228,500.
- An ordinance reserving volume cap in connection with private activity bond issues and related matters.
The virtual Normal Town Council meeting will begin 7 p.m. Monday. It can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.