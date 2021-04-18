Constitution Trail, street projects to appear before Normal Town Council

The trail will run through One Normal Plaza around the Kelley Detention Basin. It will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments.

Normal first began exploring the trail extension project as a possibility in 2018, said Oloffson. When the project went to bid, the town received an offer 35% over the town's budget estimation.

The project remained of interest to Normal residents, who provided ideas for improvement projects when the town began updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan in 2020.

Normal received two bids for the project: H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc., $471,357.55, and Rowe Construction of Bloomington, $527,541.97.

If approved, construction of the trail extension could begin in July with completion this fall.

Also up for consideration is a nearly $2 million bid for the town's 2021 Motor Fuel Tax Street Resurfacing Project.

The Town Council will consider a $1,951,965.50 contract with Row Construction of Bloomington. The company is a division of United Contractors Midwest Inc.