Coronavirus and early voting: Here's what you need to know from Bloomington, McLean County election officials

BLOOMINGTON — If early voters are concerned about the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, they should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after they vote or request a vote by mail ballot.
Those were the messages on Monday from Paul Shannon, Bloomington Election Commission executive director, and McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
"Nothing is kicking in right now where people are concerned about it" to the point where they are considering altering their voting plans, Michael said Monday. "I have had no questions or inquiries."
In fact, now may be a good time to vote before early-voting polling places get busier as election day nears, Michael said.
The primary election is March 17 but early voting continues at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington for any McLean County voters and at Illinois State University's Watterson Towners and Bone Student Center for McLean County residents outside Bloomington.
COVID-19 concern increased in Central Illinois after Amtrak's confirmation on Sunday that an Amtrak passenger who "has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus" had been on a train on March 4 that stopped in Normal, Lincoln, Pontiac, Dwight, Springfield and Joliet.
As of midday Monday, 2,041 McLean County voters outside Bloomington had early-voted and 718 had voted by mail, Michael said.
Don't panic, Central Illinois health professionals advise as COVID-19, the new coronavirus, spreads worldwide and in Illinois.
In Bloomington, 1,592 had voted early and 751 had voted by mail, Shannon said.
County clerk's office's polling places already had hand sanitizer for election judges and, on Monday, the clerk's office was beginning to send additional hand sanitizer for voters "in anticipation of folks concerned about this," Michael said.
Election judges will also advise concerned voters of the location of the nearest restroom in case they want to wash their hands before and after they vote, Michael said.
Hand sanitizing wipes cannot be used on county clerk election equipment without damaging it, Michael said.
Meanwhile, people who wish to vote by mail may request a vote-by-mail ballot by Thursday by calling 309-888-4035 or Googling "McLean County Clerk" and clicking "elections," Michael said. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by election day.
Shannon said he was looking into whether hand sanitizing wipes could be used on equipment used by the Bloomington Election Commission and whether extra hand sanitizer could be brought to polling places.
"If voters are concerned with coronavirus and want to go to a polling place, I would suggest strongly the voters bring their own hand sanitizer because of the scarcity of hand sanitizer at this point," Shannon said.
Another option is to vote by mail. Ballots may be requested at becvote.org by Thursday and ballots must be postmarked by election day, he said.
