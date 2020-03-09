Coronavirus and early voting: Here's what you need to know from Bloomington, McLean County election officials

BLOOMINGTON — If early voters are concerned about the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, they should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after they vote or request a vote by mail ballot.

Those were the messages on Monday from Paul Shannon, Bloomington Election Commission executive director, and McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.

"Nothing is kicking in right now where people are concerned about it" to the point where they are considering altering their voting plans, Michael said Monday. "I have had no questions or inquiries."

In fact, now may be a good time to vote before early-voting polling places get busier as election day nears, Michael said.

The primary election is March 17 but early voting continues at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington for any McLean County voters and at Illinois State University's Watterson Towners and Bone Student Center for McLean County residents outside Bloomington.