Coronavirus: Illinois gun dealers report increased store traffic, ‘panic buying’

Gun shops across the U.S. and in every corner of Illinois have seen firearm and ammunition sales increase, says Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. He said most purchases have been related to home protection.

“They’re worried about civil unrest,” Pearson said.

Feagans said purchases of handguns, common for home protection, have gone up the most, along with ammunition. He also noted his recent clientele has included an unusual number of first-time buyers.

“We are trying to keep up with customers,” said Dan Eldridge, owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Des Plaines. "There were no limits for ammunition. Most common calibers are gone, but we are being resupplied.”

On Monday, the gun retailer capped the amount of ammunition customers can purchase to no more than 300 rounds on all calibers.

“It’s so we don’t run out. We want to have some for range users," Eldridge said.

In addition to gun sales, Maxon has a shooting range, which was busy over the weekend as well, Eldridge said.