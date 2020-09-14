 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council to vote on Bloomington cannabis business permit Monday
0 comments
top story

Council to vote on Bloomington cannabis business permit Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council tonight is scheduled to consider a special use permit for a cannabis dispensary off North Veterans Parkway. 

Jushi Holdings Inc. is planning the Beyond/Hello project at 118 Keaton Place, in what had been the fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens.

It would be the second cannabis dispensary in McLean County. The first, The Green Solution, was opened at 501 W. Northtown Road in Normal in May. 

That business was acquired by Jushi in January. The Normal location has been taking online and phone orders to control the number of customers in the store to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. 

State lawmakers legalized cannabis effective Jan. 1. 

The council meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be streamed at pantagraph.com

Read the agenda here: 

Download PDF Bloomington council agenda

Photos: Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary opens in Normal

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News