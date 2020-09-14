Council to vote on Bloomington cannabis business permit Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council tonight is scheduled to consider a special use permit for a cannabis dispensary off North Veterans Parkway.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is planning the Beyond/Hello project at 118 Keaton Place, in what had been the fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens.

It would be the second cannabis dispensary in McLean County. The first, The Green Solution, was opened at 501 W. Northtown Road in Normal in May.

That business was acquired by Jushi in January. The Normal location has been taking online and phone orders to control the number of customers in the store to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

State lawmakers legalized cannabis effective Jan. 1.

The council meeting is at 6 p.m. and will be streamed at pantagraph.com.

Read the agenda here:

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

