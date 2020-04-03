COVID-19 delays Bloomington's bulk waste collection until July

Staff will advise users to roll up their windows and show their driver’s license from behind the closed window. One vehicle will be allowed per material bin at a time.

Staff does not handle material with their hands, unless absolutely necessary, and then only with proper personal protection equipment. Equipment is used to move material from bins to roll-off containers.

In May 2018, the city shifted from curbside bulk waste pickup every other week to twice a year. Under the old system, a household's first front-end loader bucket of waste was free, but now there is no limit on the amount for free pickup in the the fall collection, which typically takes place in October.

The city collects appliances, mattresses, lamps, couches and other types of furniture. The city will not pick up TVs, monitors and construction materials such as roofing materials, shingles, concrete, asphalt, rock or sod.

Garbage is collected weekly. Recycling and brush is picked up every other week at no additional charge.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

