COVID-19 delays Bloomington's bulk waste collection until July

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is postponing its free spring bulk waste collection until this summer.
"The delay of the spring collection is part of the city's COVID-19 response," said city communication manager Nora Dukowitz in an email Friday. "Please note that the (Citizen) Convenience Center is opening again next week, if there are residents that have bulk they want to take there."
The spring collection of bulk waste items left at the curb typically begins May 1, but now will not start until July 6.
Collection typically takes about two weeks, and the city will provide an area-specific schedule closer to July 6.
The Citizen Convenience Center is anticipated to reopen for use on Tuesday.
The facility, at the corner of East and Jackson streets, south of the Bloomington Public Library, will be open 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The convenience center is closed on Sundays and municipal holidays.
Staff will advise users to roll up their windows and show their driver’s license from behind the closed window. One vehicle will be allowed per material bin at a time.
Staff does not handle material with their hands, unless absolutely necessary, and then only with proper personal protection equipment. Equipment is used to move material from bins to roll-off containers.
In May 2018, the city shifted from curbside bulk waste pickup every other week to twice a year. Under the old system, a household's first front-end loader bucket of waste was free, but now there is no limit on the amount for free pickup in the the fall collection, which typically takes place in October.
The city collects appliances, mattresses, lamps, couches and other types of furniture. The city will not pick up TVs, monitors and construction materials such as roofing materials, shingles, concrete, asphalt, rock or sod.
Garbage is collected weekly. Recycling and brush is picked up every other week at no additional charge.
