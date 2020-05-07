COVID-19 impact: McLean County Board finance committee votes to freeze 2 salaries, cut one

BLOOMINGTON — The cost of COVID-19 to McLean County government began to take shape on Wednesday evening and among those paying the price may be the circuit clerk, the coroner and the auditor.
The County Board's finance committee, meeting via audio and video link in a three-hour meeting, voted to freeze the salary of the circuit clerk at $105,265 through Dec. 31, 2024; to freeze the salary of the coroner at $100,302 through 2024; and to lower the salary of the auditor from $100,302 to $80,600 through 2024.
The committee's action is subject to the approval of the board executive committee and the full board, which meets May 19.
Salaries of the three elected officials must be set at least 180 days before the start of their terms of office in December. All posts are up for election in November.
County Administrator Camille Rodriguez recommended incremental increases for the next two years consistent with increases approved for the sheriff, county clerk and treasurer when their salaries were set in May 2018. Rodriguez further recommended salary freezes for 2023 and 2024 because long-term financial consequences of the COVID-19 aren't yet known.
But committee member Catherine Metsker argued the salaries of the circuit clerk and coroner should remain flat and the salary of the auditor should be reduced to $80,600 to reflect what Metsker called reduced responsibilities of the auditor.
Earlier in the meeting, in a letter from Auditor Michelle Anderson to the committee, Anderson disagreed that her job responsibilities had decreased and said there was no rationale for reducing her salary.
Other committee members agreed the salaries should be frozen in light of the cost of the COVID pandemic to county government and taxpayers.
"Particularly, right now, we have job losses of historic proportions," said member Laurie Wollrab.
Board member Josh Barnett agreed and claimed he was putting aside "the shenanigans" of the auditor's office last fall when a dispute over changes in the county's bookkeeping practices between Anderson and County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil resulted in late fees charged to the county, confusion for county departments and a near-miss with county payroll.
But Barnett said he agreed with Metsker because the auditor's staff has been reduced.
"I think it's the wrong time to ask taxpayers to give more money when they themselves are struggling," Barnett said.
While member Chuck Erickson agreed to keep the salaries flat, he voted against the salaries motion because he did not support reducing the auditor's salary.
"I think it is a little bit about what happened last fall," Erickson said.
Revenue plunging
Earlier in the meeting, Rodriguez presented a report estimating that during the first two months of the shelter-in-place order because of the COVID outbreak, the county lost $550,227 in sales tax revenue or a 50 percent reduction; $178,084 in personal property replacement tax money of a 25 percent reduction; $10,032 in video gaming revenue or a 100 percent reduction; and a 35 to 50 percent loss in court fees. A dollar amount was not attached to the court fee reduction.
In addition, there will be an estimated $50,000 loss in revenue because the County Board approved postponing interest penalties for 30 days for property owners who are late paying the first installment of their property taxes, she said. McNeil delayed by two weeks the due dates of the first installment of property taxes to June 17 and the second installment to Sept. 17.
McNeil said property tax bills will go out Monday. Rodriguez said taxpayers may pay at local banks, online, by mail or at a designated area on the first floor of the Front Street side of the Government Center in downtown Bloomington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday.
Interest on investments will decline by $150,000 to $200,000, Rodriguez estimated.
If the general fund for the fiscal year that began Jan. 1 loses 20 to 35 percent, the county's unencumbered fund balance, which was $10,186,532 on Dec. 31, will lose between $2.6 million, or 26 percent, and $7 million, or 68 percent, Rodriguez said.
As the county begins 2021 budget planning, Rodriguez said she's reviewing with department heads budgeted purchases of more than $25,000, having regular department budget meetings, tracking revenue and expenses and predicted "hard decisions" ahead based on 4 percent less money for supplies, services and capital assets.
"The COVID-19 financial situation is fluid," she said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
