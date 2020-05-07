COVID-19 impact: McLean County Board finance committee votes to freeze 2 salaries, cut one

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The cost of COVID-19 to McLean County government began to take shape on Wednesday evening and among those paying the price may be the circuit clerk, the coroner and the auditor.

The County Board's finance committee, meeting via audio and video link in a three-hour meeting, voted to freeze the salary of the circuit clerk at $105,265 through Dec. 31, 2024; to freeze the salary of the coroner at $100,302 through 2024; and to lower the salary of the auditor from $100,302 to $80,600 through 2024.

The committee's action is subject to the approval of the board executive committee and the full board, which meets May 19.

Salaries of the three elected officials must be set at least 180 days before the start of their terms of office in December. All posts are up for election in November.