COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington to remain open through May 31; testing open to more people

BLOOMINGTON — Illinoisans who qualify to be tested for coronavirus at the McLean County Fairgrounds will be able to do so through the end of May, Central Illinois congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, testing criteria has been broadened.
The regional COVID-19 drive-through testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, has been operated by the federal government in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and with the support of McLean County and other local entities.
Federal support — through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — had been set to expire after Friday and IDPH was to determine whether it could keep the testing site open with state and local support.
But LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Davis, R-Taylorville, announced at the McLean County Fairgrounds that HHS would continue to operate the site with the support of the Illinois National Guard through May 31.
Meanwhile, McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency announced that who qualifies for testing at the site has been broadened.
The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, is for any health care worker or first responder with or without COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone else age 16 and older with symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
People must arrive at the regional, drive-through testing site in a vehicle and do not need to live in McLean County.
"We have an efficient testing system here," LaHood said. "This is the model ... for what we ought to be doing."
LaHood, Davis, HHS Regional Director Douglas O'Brien and Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general for the Illinois National Guard, said the testing site has been working because it's a collaboration of federal, state and local officials.
"We look forward to continuing this process," O'Brien said.
O'Brien said he didn't know what keeping the site open through the end of May would cost the federal government.
About 1,230 people have been tested at the site since is opened on March 28.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
This story will be updated.
