COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington to remain open through May 31; testing open to more people

Meanwhile, McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency announced that who qualifies for testing at the site has been broadened.

The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, is for any health care worker or first responder with or without COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone else age 16 and older with symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).

People must arrive at the regional, drive-through testing site in a vehicle and do not need to live in McLean County.

"We have an efficient testing system here," LaHood said. "This is the model ... for what we ought to be doing."

LaHood, Davis, HHS Regional Director Douglas O'Brien and Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general for the Illinois National Guard, said the testing site has been working because it's a collaboration of federal, state and local officials.

"We look forward to continuing this process," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said he didn't know what keeping the site open through the end of May would cost the federal government.

About 1,230 people have been tested at the site since is opened on March 28.