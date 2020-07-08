COVID-19 testing to expand at sites throughout McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 testing may be coming to a site near you.
The McLean County Board of Health approved an agreement Wednesday intended to expand testing for the novel virus throughout the county.
"The testing site may not be convenient to all people in the county," McLean County Board of Health President Carla Pohl said of the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
"If we can go to the rural areas and to neighborhoods, especially those with health disparities, that will give people more access," Pohl said after the meeting, held at the health department building in Bloomington.
Under the agreement, Reditus will conduct COVID-19 tests on specimens collected by health department employees. Reditus will charge the health department $120 to process each test, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
Health department employees will use nasal swabs to collect the specimens from county residents at mobile clinics that the department will set up at locations throughout the county in collaboration with Chestnut Family Health Center, McKnight said.
Locations haven't been finalized but McKnight hopes to begin July 23 in a rural community, then schedule a series of clinics in rural communities and city neighborhoods. Sites will be publicized after they are finalized, she said.
The health department hopes to pay for the operation through a one-year, $2,861,712 grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health. McKnight said she is applying for the grant.
If received, the grant wouldn't just pay for increased testing but increased contact tracing, meaning interviews with and advice for people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID, McKnight said.
Six health department nurses have been doing contact tracing and four more have been trained to help. Part of the grant money would go to hiring 10 to 30 part-time contact tracers, McKnight said.
Phase 4 of Restore Illinois has meant that more businesses are reopening and more people are traveling, which also has meant an increase in COVID cases, McKnight said. The health department announced earlier Wednesday eight new COVID cases, bringing the county's new total to 290 cases.
An increasing number of cases means more people for contract tracers to interview, McKnight said.
The board also approved four behavioral health funding focus areas for 2021. They are adult mental health services, crisis response, youth behavioral health services and criminal justice.
The health department behavioral health program manager will write a request for proposal for each funding focus area by the second week in August.
Earlier in the meeting, nine letters were read to the board in support of Dion McNeal. McNeal said last month that his duties as the county communications specialist had been reduced in retaliation for sending out a health department press release that included statements about racism and police brutality. McNeal was not present at the meeting.
After the meeting, McKnight said, "I cannot comment on any personnel issues."
