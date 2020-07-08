COVID-19 testing to expand at sites throughout McLean County

Health department employees will use nasal swabs to collect the specimens from county residents at mobile clinics that the department will set up at locations throughout the county in collaboration with Chestnut Family Health Center, McKnight said.

Locations haven't been finalized but McKnight hopes to begin July 23 in a rural community, then schedule a series of clinics in rural communities and city neighborhoods. Sites will be publicized after they are finalized, she said.

The health department hopes to pay for the operation through a one-year, $2,861,712 grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health. McKnight said she is applying for the grant.

If received, the grant wouldn't just pay for increased testing but increased contact tracing, meaning interviews with and advice for people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID, McKnight said.

Six health department nurses have been doing contact tracing and four more have been trained to help. Part of the grant money would go to hiring 10 to 30 part-time contact tracers, McKnight said.