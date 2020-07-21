COVID takes out $250,000 from Connect Transit budget

For now, the search continues for ways to cut costs and improve routes, he told the Bloomington City Council Monday night, and officials will be returning to discuss additional funding, and likely soon. That was one of 13 recommendations from The Connect to the Future Work Group, a 12-member panel formed last year by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees to engage the community in questions related to transit. The group approved all 13 recommendations in January and the Connect Transit Board of Trustees also approved them and forwarded them to city officials the following month.

From Normal, the group recommended an increase of $100,000 for this coming fiscal year and an increase of $100,000 on top of that for the following fiscal year. From Bloomington, the group suggested an increase of $150,000 in each of the next two fiscal years. Within two years, that would accumulate in an additional $500,000 a year, if approved by both Normal and Bloomington.

The city already provides $1.2 million for Connect Transit's operations and capital expenses while Normal provides $878,000 annually. The new request would be in addition to those previously set amounts and would continue going forward.